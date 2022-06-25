Three takeaways from Day 2 of the Justin Sharp Shootout

After 24 teams played five games each in a span of 32 hours, the Justin Sharp Shootout is complete.

The annual event wrapped up play Saturday at Rock Island High School, and for the second straight day there was a lot to learn from local squads going through big changes.

Here are the three biggest takeaways following the final day of the event:

Roberts drives UT to silver title

United Township’s Omarion Roberts wasn’t happy his Panther squad was in the silver bracket, but he made sure that was UT’s biggest complaint after putting together dominant performances Saturday.

The Panthers began the day with a 55-46 victory over Bettendorf, and then the next two games were decided by two points.

UT trailed Rockridge by double-digits early, but Roberts stepped up and began attacking the rim at will. He flew past Rocket defenders in the second half to finish with 15 points to lead UT to a 43-41 victory.

“We weren’t supposed to be in that situation because we were supposed to be in the gold bracket, so I just wanted to win that game," Roberts said. "I wanted to play hard and get the dub. I did not want to lose.”

Roberts zig-zagged his way around defenders in the closing seconds before dishing it to De’Vontay Wright, who knocked down the game-winning layup with less than 10 seconds remaining. Wright had 14 points.

“It was a rough morning because we weren’t playing like ourselves, so to help that comeback felt really good,” Wright said. “We weren’t in it mentally at the beginning. But to take a step back from that loss yesterday and then improve each game today, it felt really good.”

In the silver championship, Roberts played less than half of the game but still put up 20 points. The senior guard got to the bucket consistently and showed off an improved shot from deep to aid the Panthers in a 56-54 victory over Princeton.

“I’ve been able to drive the ball since I was a kid because I was faster than everybody; it’s one of my strengths,” Roberts said. “But I’ve been working on my jumper. I need to be a little more vocal, I can get in my head sometimes, but I know I can be a leader for these guys.

“When we play with high energy, I don’t think too many teams can beat us.”

North eyeing new key players

Davenport North lost first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference member Mike Lowery and 6-foot-5 center Cade Guinn, but coach Marquez Davis likes what he has seen so far in newcomers looking to take on bigger roles.

Trevon Coney will lead things, but a player to watch is 6-foot-5 junior Chris Moss, who has taken a leap as a basketball player since the end of the school year.

“Chris Moss is an emerging name that people will get to see for the first time this season,” Davis said. “He’s a kid with a high motor who is very athletic. We are excited about his progress and he has grown quite a bit. His athleticism has caught up with his 6’5 body, and he has really surprised me since the end of the school year. I’m really excited about him.”

North made the gold bracket after two victories Friday, but dropped close contests against Waukee (46-42) and Rock Island (69-66) on Saturday. The Wildcats’ final game was canceled after Des Moines Lincoln didn’t have a deep enough roster to play.

Despite the losses, Davis was really pleased with how his young team played against some of the tournament's best.

“It was just the effort that those guys gave,” Davis said. “We got to see teams we won’t normally see, and getting to play against Waukee was exciting because they have height at every position. We played hard-nosed defense and got to learn a little bit about closing out games. We will fix those kinks over the summer, but I was proud with how hard they fought defensively against two teams that will probably go pretty far in their respective (playoff) brackets.”

Davis also mentioned Nolan Mosier, quarterback of the North football team, who is expected to return and play a major role this season after missing a large part of last year due to injury.

Assumption sophomores make noise

Assumption is coming off of a state semifinal appearance last season, but the Knights will need to regroup in 2022-23 after losing four starters from last year’s squad (Ivan Prug, Noah Mack, Jay Costello and J.J. Stratman).

Rico Byrd and Luke Klosterman, who missed Saturday with an injury, will be the main offensive threats this season, but Assumption coach Joe Ewen has been impressed by his sophomore class this summer.

“The fun in coaching is getting the opportunity to essentially coach a new team every year,” Ewen said. “We don’t return a lot, Rico and Luke played the most minutes for us last year, but we have four sophomores playing for us. Damyen Jackson and Braylon Thompson are really doing a good job coming out here and competing. We are giving it our best and have been in close games.”

Jackson and Thompson both attacked the rim and played physical on defense to fight for rebounds. It’s a duo that Ewen thinks can only improve as the team prepares for the winter season.

“They’re scrappy and just go out there and guard, despite being undersized,” Ewen said. “They do a good job competing, and some of these teams are probably more seasoned than us, but that is not an excuse and we are using these games to try and find ways to win. That’s the beauty of this tournament. Five games in two days takes a toll on you. Finding it from within and win some games is a test.”

The Knights split their pool play games Friday, defeating Newman 60-28 and falling 70-38 against Richwoods, to earn a spot in the silver bracket. Assumption beat Waterloo East 55-45 Saturday morning before falling in the silver semifinals 51-45 to Princeton.

Assumption closed out the weekend with a 3-2 overall record after a 57-38 victory over Rockridge to place third in silver.

Other notes

Rock Island lost its opening round gold bracket game against Peoria Richwoods, but defeated Davenport North 69-66 in the consolation round. The Rocks lost a close 68-65 contest to Des Moines Lincoln in the fifth place game.

Bettendorf dropped the opening round of the silver bracket in a 43-38 loss to Rockridge, but bounced back with two wins over Davenport Central and East Waterloo to earn fifth in silver.

Central finished seventh and Rockridge finished fourth in silver.

Fulton began the shootout 0-3, but picked up wins over West Burlington and East Peoria to finish fifth in the bronze bracket. Camanche finished third in the bronze bracket after Quest forfeited the third-place game.

Waukee Northwest won the gold bracket with a 56-46 victory over Peoria Richwoods in the championship game.

