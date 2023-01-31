 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tipton barely beats Wellman Mid-Prairie 51-49

Tipton poked just enough holes in Wellman Mid-Prairie's defense to garner a taut, 51-49 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 24, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Durant . For results, click here. Tipton took on Iowa City Regina on January 24 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

