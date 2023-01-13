 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Bettendorf strains past Davenport West 69-61

Bettendorf didn't flinch, finally repelling Davenport West 69-61 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport West played in a 58-51 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on January 6 at Bettendorf High School. For results, click here.

