 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too close for comfort: Rock Island edges Joliet Central 69-60
0 Comments

Too close for comfort: Rock Island edges Joliet Central 69-60

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rock Island didn't mind, dispatching Joliet Central 69-60 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Rocks made the first move by forging a 17-10 margin over the Steelmen after the first quarter.

The Rocks' shooting darted to a 31-23 lead over the Steelmen at the intermission.

Rock Island's position showed as it carried a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News