Too close for comfort: Rock Island edges Joliet Central 69-60

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rock Island didn't mind, dispatching Joliet Central 69-60 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Rocks made the first move by forging a 17-10 margin over the Steelmen after the first quarter.
The Rocks' shooting darted to a 31-23 lead over the Steelmen at the intermission.
Rock Island's position showed as it carried a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.
