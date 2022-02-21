Too much fuss: Dubuque Senior stresses Bettendorf 45-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dubuque Senior put just enough pressure on Bettendorf to earn a 45-33 victory on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on February 15 , Bettendorf squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rams jumped in front of the Bulldogs 13-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams fought to a 22-11 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Dubuque Senior darted in front of Bettendorf 33-27 to begin the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.