Too much fuss: Dubuque Senior stresses Bettendorf 45-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dubuque Senior put just enough pressure on Bettendorf to earn a 45-33 victory on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Rams jumped in front of the Bulldogs 13-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 22-11 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Dubuque Senior darted in front of Bettendorf 33-27 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.