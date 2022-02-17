Too much punch: Davenport West knocks out Eldridge North Scott 55-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport West spurred past Eldridge North Scott 55-41 in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.
In recent action on February 11, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on February 11 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Falcons opened with a 12-6 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.
The Falcons' shooting stomped on to a 35-17 lead over the Lancers at the half.
The Falcons' might showed as they carried a 39-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
