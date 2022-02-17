Too much punch: Davenport West knocks out Eldridge North Scott 55-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport West spurred past Eldridge North Scott 55-41 in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.

The Falcons opened with a 12-6 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.

The Falcons' shooting stomped on to a 35-17 lead over the Lancers at the half.

The Falcons' might showed as they carried a 39-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

