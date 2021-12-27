 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Port Byron Riverdale knocks out Aledo Mercer County 62-44
Port Byron Riverdale handed Aledo Mercer County a tough 62-44 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 13, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Kewanee and Aledo Mercer County took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on December 17 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

