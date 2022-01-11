 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much punch: Quincy knocks out Geneseo 61-42
0 Comments

Too much punch: Quincy knocks out Geneseo 61-42

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Quincy spurred past Geneseo 61-42 in Illinois boys basketball on January 11.

Recently on January 4 , Geneseo squared up on Dixon in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Quincy made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

Quincy's shooting thundered to a 32-15 lead over Geneseo at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News