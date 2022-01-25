Too much punch: Rock Island knocks out East Moline United Township 65-50

Stretched out and finally snapped, Rock Island put just enough pressure on East Moline United Township to earn a 65-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
Recently on January 17 , Rock Island squared up on Aurora Waubonsie Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Rock Island made the first move by forging a 17-10 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
The Rocks' shooting jumped to a 35-24 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Rock Island's leg-up showed as it carried a 49-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
