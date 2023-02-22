Sherrard grabbed a 63-50 victory at the expense of Knoxville on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Knoxville authored a promising start, taking a 15-14 advantage over Sherrard at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers' shooting darted in front for a 27-23 lead over the Blue Bullets at halftime.

Sherrard darted to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-16 points differential.

