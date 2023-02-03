Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 54-44 victory at the expense of Bettendorf in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf, as it began with a 14-10 edge over Eldridge North Scott through the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers' shooting moved in front for a 29-25 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Bettendorf came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Eldridge North Scott 41-40.

It took a 14-3 rally, but the Lancers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

The last time Bettendorf and Eldridge North Scott played in a 48-44 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Central . Click here for a recap. Bettendorf took on Central DeWitt on January 27 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.