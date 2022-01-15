Too wild to tame: Moline topples Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55

Moline dumped Aurora Waubonsie Valley 68-55 at Moline High on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Warriors, who began with a 16-14 edge over the Maroons through the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons' offense jumped to a 29-19 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The Maroons' edge showed as they carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 7 , Moline squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For more, click here.
