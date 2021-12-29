 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too wild to tame: Taylor Ridge Rockridge topples Camp Point Central 61-42
0 Comments

Too wild to tame: Taylor Ridge Rockridge topples Camp Point Central 61-42

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged Camp Point Central and collected a 61-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

The Rockets made the first move by forging a 12-3 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense darted to a 26-13 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control in the third quarter with a 40-27 advantage over Camp Point Central.

Recently on December 17 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News