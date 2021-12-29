Too wild to tame: Taylor Ridge Rockridge topples Camp Point Central 61-42

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged Camp Point Central and collected a 61-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.
The Rockets made the first move by forging a 12-3 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense darted to a 26-13 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control in the third quarter with a 40-27 advantage over Camp Point Central.
Recently on December 17 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
