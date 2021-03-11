Top-ranked Ballard staves off multiple Assumption comeback tries

DES MOINES — Emarion Ellis walked off the court with a bloody lip. Jay Costello, with dried blood on his hand, held a towel to his face after sustaining a gash above his right eye from a collision with a teammate.
The Davenport Assumption boys' basketball team suffered some body blows Thursday afternoon. As many times as it picked itself off the floor, a veteran Ballard squad always had a counter punch and eventually landed the knockout.
Top-ranked Ballard halted Assumption’s quest for its first championship-game appearance in 21 years with a 74-65 victory in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Probably the state championship game right there,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.
Assumption (19-7) never led and spent a large chunk of the game trailing by double figures.
The Knights trailed by 17 points late in the second quarter but trimmed it to 10 by halftime on a Costello 3-pointer.
The Bombers stretched the lead to 16 points in the third quarter, but the Knights shaved the deficit to six by the end of the period.
Ballard pushed the margin to 14 points midway through the fourth, but Assumption crawled to within four.
Fitzpatrick’s team wouldn’t get any closer as Ballard made 12 free throws in the final 72 seconds to secure the program’s first trip to a championship game.
“I don’t know how many teams would have kept getting up and punching,” Fitzpatrick said. “They just kept knocking us down and we just kept getting up and fighting. We never stopped competing, never stopped playing.
“In that type of game, against a team that good, to continue to keep plugging away, this is why this is a special group.”
Ellis made six 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 33 points to keep the Knights in touch. His 35-foot jumper before the third-quarter buzzer capped a 13-3 surge and whittled Assumption's deficit to six.
Despite 23 second-half points from Ellis, a Texas signee, Assumption couldn’t string together enough defensive stops. It also turned the ball over 21 times and was 9 of 27 from beyond the arc.
“We really didn’t play our best basketball,” said Ellis, who also had seven rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks. “To have 21 turnovers and still be in the game is kind of ridiculous.
“There is not a 16-point play, so we were just trying to stick together. We just didn’t make that many shots today.”
The game featured 45 fouls (26 Assumption, 19 Ballard) and 38 turnovers.
“I couldn’t stay off the floor,” Ellis said. “That’s all I tried to do was stay off the floor.”
“Playing mostly 4A teams, we’re usually the more physical team when we come to 3A,” Assumption senior Matt Tallman said. “I thought we were physical today, but so were they. It was a tough style of play for 32 minutes."
Tallman had 13 points and seven rebounds, but the Knights couldn’t find another scorer to complement him and Ellis.
Dayne Hodge was plagued by foul trouble and took only three shots. Noah Mack made only two shots in seven tries, and J.J. Stratman — who had double figures in the past two games — hoisted just one shot as he was hindered by fouls as well.
“It would have loosened things up (having another scorer),” Fitzpatrick said, “but it was one of those days we didn’t shoot the ball very well. That’s basketball, especially high school.”
Ballard, the highest-scoring offense in 3A, did enough to hold on and advance to play second-ranked Pella in the 5 p.m. championship Friday.
Ashton Hermann tossed in 26 points and Connor Drew had 22 points and 11 rebounds to offset Ellis’ performance.
“Emarion was just hitting shots left and right,” Drew said. “We tried our best to contain him. We just came back, kept firing and getting buckets.”
It was the most points Assumption had allowed in a game this season.
"They have size down low that is smothering and really good, efficient guards that don't make many mistakes and make you pay," Fitzpatrick said. "Very composed."
When Assumption did get the game to a manageable deficit, Fitzpatrick felt his team did not execute in critical situations. Ballard, a semifinalist last year and with three senior starters, remained poised.
“When we needed a big bucket, we panicked a little bit,” Fitzpatrick noted. “I thought they did a good job when they needed something, they really settled in and got that bucket. That was really the difference once we clawed back into it.
“I’m just really proud of our group. It has been a great run, hate to see it end.”
After losing in the substate final each of the past three seasons, this was Assumption’s first state tournament in eight years.
“It is a bummer we can’t go to practice tomorrow,” Tallman said. “Losing is part of it, but I had a great time with all my teammates this whole year.
“These seniors, we’ve been playing together since fourth grade. I’m sad it is over.”
Fitzpatrick was grateful for his seniors and the chance to coach Ellis, who transferred from Davenport Central following his junior season.
“This is about as much fun as I’ve had coaching in a while,” Fitzpatrick noted. “It wasn’t so much the games but practices and off the court. They were joy to be around.
“It is a very special senior class.”
Ballard 74, Assumption 65
ASSUMPTION (19-7) -- Dayne Hodge 1-3 0-0 2, Emarion Ellis 10-22 7-9 33, Noah Mack 2-7 2-2 7, Matt Tallman 4-10 4-4 13, Tyler Maro 2-4 1-2 5, Owen Hamel 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Costello 1-2 2-2 5, J.J. Stratman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 16-19 65.
BALLARD (25-1) -- Mason Murphy 2-6 2-3 7, Isaiah Peasley 0-2 0-0 0, Ashton Hermann 8-13 8-8 26, Connor Drew 6-12 9-12 22, Kale Krogh 2-5 4-5 8, Sam Petersen 3-5 1-2 8, Kyler Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 22-47 25-32 74.
Assumption;7;15;23;20;--;65
Ballard;16;16;19;23;--;74
3-point goals -- Assumption 9-27 (Ellis 6-15, Tallman 1-5, Mack 1-4, Costello 1-2, Hodge 0-1); Ballard 5-14 (Hermann 2-4, Murphy 1-2, Petersen 1-2, Drew 1-3, Peasley 0-2, Ihle 0-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 29 (Maro 8, Tallman 7, Ellis 7); Ballard 33 (Drew 11, Krogh 8). Assists -- Assumption 7 (Ellis 3); Ballard 15 (Murphy 8). Turnovers -- Assumption 21, Ballard 17. Total fouls -- Assumption 26, Ballard 19. Fouled out -- Hodge.