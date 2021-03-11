Top-ranked Ballard staves off multiple Assumption comeback tries

“I don’t know how many teams would have kept getting up and punching,” Fitzpatrick said. “They just kept knocking us down and we just kept getting up and fighting. We never stopped competing, never stopped playing.

“In that type of game, against a team that good, to continue to keep plugging away, this is why this is a special group.”

Ellis made six 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 33 points to keep the Knights in touch. His 35-foot jumper before the third-quarter buzzer capped a 13-3 surge and whittled Assumption's deficit to six.

Despite 23 second-half points from Ellis, a Texas signee, Assumption couldn’t string together enough defensive stops. It also turned the ball over 21 times and was 9 of 27 from beyond the arc.

“We really didn’t play our best basketball,” said Ellis, who also had seven rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks. “To have 21 turnovers and still be in the game is kind of ridiculous.

“There is not a 16-point play, so we were just trying to stick together. We just didn’t make that many shots today.”

The game featured 45 fouls (26 Assumption, 19 Ballard) and 38 turnovers.