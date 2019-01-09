1. Maquoketa (11-0, LW: 1)
In two games back from the holiday break, the Cardinals have had four players in double figures each time — A.J. Becker, Macklin Shanahan, Connor Becker and Kane Kopp. Maquoketa has surpassed 70 points in five of its 11 games.
This week: Friday at Solon; Saturday at Clinton
2. Camanche (11-0, LW: 2)
Carson Seeser had 23 points and Caleb Delzell turned in a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in a win Tuesday against Monticello. Ranked No. 2 in 2A, the Indians have won every game except one by double figures.
This week: Saturday vs. Mount Pleasant at Cedar Rapids; Tuesday at Cascade
3. Calamus-Wheatland (11-1, LW: 4)
State-ranked for the first time this year, the Warriors are fifth among Iowa 1A teams in scoring offense at 73.5 points per game. Sophomore Kaden Schnede had a career-high 24 points in Saturday's 30-point rout over Central City.
This week: Friday vs. Prince of Peace; Tuesday vs. Lisbon
4. Wethersfield (14-2, LW: 3)
The Flying Geese had four in double figures during Tuesday's 70-52 win over West Central. Coltin Quagliano had 18 points, followed by Isaac Frank (13), Brady Kelley (12) and Tyler Nichols (11). Wethersfield is sixth in Illinois 1A this week.
This week: Friday at Princeville
5. Clinton Prince of Peace (9-1, LW: 5)
The Irish are riding a seven-game win streak heading into a key Tri-Rivers tilt with Calamus-Wheatland. Senior Kaidion Larson had 24 points and junior Nathan Moeller chipped in 18 Tuesday in a 75-54 win over Bellevue Marquette.
This week: Friday at Calamus-Wheatland; Saturday at West Carroll