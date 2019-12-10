Torrid shooting sparks Lancers past Spartans

When Shamus Budde was told his top two scorers didn't miss a shot Tuesday night, he was at a loss for words.
"I've never heard of that," he said. "Boy, I don't know what to say there."
It was one of those extraordinary shooting nights for North Scott's boys basketball team.
Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg attempted 15 shots. All 15 went in.
After a non-conference loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday, the Lancers blistered the nets in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener with a 55-21 road rout over Pleasant Valley.
Anderson tallied a game-high 23 points on eight shots. Kilburg was 7 of 7 from the field and finished with 17.
"You've got to give credit to the coaching staff and everybody else for getting us in the right positions," Kilburg said. "When we get those looks, Ty and I are both capable players.
"When we get a night like this, we're tough to beat."
North Scott was 11 of 19 from beyond the arc and shot better than 65 percent from the field.
It made its first four 3-point tries and built a 13-point cushion after the opening quarter. The margin swelled to 24 points by intermission.
"When they shoot like that from the perimeter, they're going to beat everybody on their schedule," PV coach Steve Hillman said. "You've got to hit them on a night where they're not hitting shots."
Anderson, a UNI signee, spent ample time in the offseason working on his perimeter shot.
The southpaw made all four 3-pointers he attempted.
"That was the thing over the summer we stressed a lot as a team," Anderson said. "Everyone has to be able to shoot it.
"With my AAU team, I had to step out and shoot it. When I get to college, that's one thing I've got to step up a lot."
It wasn't just Anderson and Kilburg.
Landon Eiland made three 3-pointers while Jackson Guffey and Alec Hurtado came off the bench late to make shots from beyond the arc.
"When we're knocking down shots, it helps us at both ends of the floor," Kilburg said. "Our energy raises on the offensive end and our defensive intensity goes up."
The Lancers limited the Spartans to eight field goals and 25% shooting. PV had nobody with more than six points in the game.
"I thought we did a good job with our defensive positioning, did a good job of keeping guys in front of us and our backside help was there all night, too," Budde said.
"We did a really good job of playing at a good pace. The first two games, we played way too fast. We did a good job of making that extra pass."
Hillman called it a wakeup call for his team, which beat Burlington and Mount Pleasant in the opening week.
The Spartans graduated two three-year starters from last season. They have two juniors and a sophomore among their starting five.
"We needed to get challenged," Hillman said. "It exposed us in a ton of areas. As a staff, we know what we need to key on and as players you learn a lot from getting your butt kicked.
"We were expecting a tough game, but not that kind of outcome. This group is going to make a ton of progress as we go, but we're going to go through some of these growing pains as well."