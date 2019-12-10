Torrid shooting sparks Lancers past Spartans

When Shamus Budde was told his top two scorers didn't miss a shot Tuesday night, he was at a loss for words.

"I've never heard of that," he said. "Boy, I don't know what to say there."

It was one of those extraordinary shooting nights for North Scott's boys basketball team.

Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg attempted 15 shots. All 15 went in.

After a non-conference loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday, the Lancers blistered the nets in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener with a 55-21 road rout over Pleasant Valley.

Anderson tallied a game-high 23 points on eight shots. Kilburg was 7 of 7 from the field and finished with 17.

"You've got to give credit to the coaching staff and everybody else for getting us in the right positions," Kilburg said. "When we get those looks, Ty and I are both capable players.

"When we get a night like this, we're tough to beat."

North Scott was 11 of 19 from beyond the arc and shot better than 65 percent from the field.

It made its first four 3-point tries and built a 13-point cushion after the opening quarter. The margin swelled to 24 points by intermission.