Torrid start powers Galesburg past Bettendorf

Less than 24 hours after a disappointing conference setback at United Township, the Galesburg boys basketball team made another trip to the Quad-Cities.

This excursion was much more to the Silver Streaks’ liking.

Spurred by a terrific start on both ends of the floor, Galesburg handcuffed Bettendorf 56-46 in the fifth game of the Genesis Shootout on Saturday afternoon.

It snapped a string of 13 consecutive victories by the Hawkeye state at the Carver Center.

“The only thing on our mind was we had to get revenge from (Friday) night,” Galesburg’s Jaylin McCants said following a game-high 15 points and eight rebounds. “That was a game we shouldn’t have lost. We were way too cocky and overconfident.”

Galesburg coach Ryan Hart said it was important for his team to dictate the tempo, something it failed to do at United Township.

The Streaks (6-2) forced seven first-quarter turnovers, which allowed them to get out in transition. McCants threw down a thunderous dunk to spark a 20-4 flurry to start the game.

“We had a lot more energy today,” McCants said.

Erice Price and Ryee Milan joined McCants in double figures with 11 points each.