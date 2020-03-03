Tough shooting night spells trouble for Rockridge in sectional setback

PRINCETON — On a night when its offense had difficulty getting untracked, the Rockridge boys' basketball team used its grit and perseverance to almost find a way to the Sweet 16.
Taking on Minonk Fieldcrest Tuesday night in the second of two Class 2A Princeton Sectional semifinal matchups, the Rockets found themselves staring up at a 12-point deficit late in the third quarter, but a buzzer-beating Jenson Whiteman 3-pointer gave them new life going into the final eight minutes.
Rockridge got as close as four early in the fourth and kept battling right to the end, but the Knights used their free-throw shooting down the stretch to pull away to a 52-41 victory at Prouty Gymnasium, ending the Three Rivers West Division champions' season at 27-6.
"Obviously, we didn't shoot very well, but we played hard," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose club hit just 13 of 41 shots from the floor. "Fieldcrest is well-coached and played hard on defense, but we continued to fight and stick with it. We just could not buy a bucket."
Down 20-18 at halftime, the Rockets went into an untimely shooting funk to open the second half. With junior point guard Jaxon Cusac-McKay hitting a 3-pointer and then back-to-back buckets and teammate Cory Land adding a three-point play, the Knights (27-6) worked their way to a 34-22 lead with 1:25 left in the third.
"When I hit that 3-pointer, the momentum changed," said Cusac-McKay, who led all scorers with 20 points. "They were getting us out of our tempo more than we liked (in the first half). We were taking better care of the ball on offense, making the right plays and the right shots."
But after a steal by Cole Rusk with six seconds on the clock, Rockridge rushed up the floor and Whiteman hit the mark as the buzzer sounded, bringing the Rockets to within 34-25 with a quarter remaining.
His younger brother Jase Whiteman then hit an NBA-length trey to open the fourth period, and Jenson Whiteman hit a pair of free throws to make it a 34-30 game.
"It was a confidence booster going into the fourth," said Jensen Whiteman, who hit 5 of 9 shots and 6 of 7 free throws to lead the Rockets with 17 points in addition to adding six rebounds and two steals. "We didn't look too good in the first half, so we needed that 3 bad. We didn't give up the entire game; we stayed together as a team and kept battling back."
Jase Whiteman and Rusk each added seven points, with Rusk hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds.
Fieldcrest answered with an 8-2 run to regain its double-digit lead. The Rockets kept trying to battle back, with Nate Henry's 3-ball with 1:13 left closing the gap to 47-41.
But on a night when Henry, the team's top scorer at 22 points per game, was held to just that lone 3-pointer before fouling out, a fourth-quarter comeback and a Friday title-game showdown with Sterling Newman (28-5) was not meant to be.
Instead, it will be the Knights meeting up with the Comets, who bested El Paso-Gridley 65-53 in Tuesday's opener.
However, with four starters back, the future is very bright indeed for Rockridge.
"This is something we can definitely build off of," said Saey. "We've just got to keep getting better, keep working on our skills and basketball abilities in the off-season."