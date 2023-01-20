Toulon Stark County sprints past Oneida ROWVA 66-47

Toulon Stark County pushed past Oneida ROWVA for a 66-47 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Toulon Stark County and Oneida ROWVA faced off on February 19, 2022 at Oneida ROWVA High School. Click here for a recap.
