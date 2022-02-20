TRAC West co-champs focused on task at hand

During the regular season, the Riverdale and Rockridge boys' basketball teams finished in a dead heat.

Not only did they share the championship of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with 11-1 record, the teams split their two matchups, resulting in a true sharing of the league title.

There is a chance that the Rams (24-6) and the Rockets (21-6) could meet again in a rubber match with greater meaning, as both are among the field at this week's IHSA Class 2A Riverdale Regional.

But for that third showdown to take place, both clubs must win their Wednesday semifinal games to set up a winner-take-all regional title matchup Friday night at 7.

So for now, the Rams are indeed focused on the Rockets — of Rock Falls, that is — while the Rockets of Rockridge are focused on another TRAC West rival in Erie-Prophetstown.

"We're not looking ahead at all. Erie-Prophetstown is playing well right now. They've got 11 seniors, which is amazing," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose club takes a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's 7:30 matchup with the Panthers (15-9).

Key performers for the Rockets have been the senior duo of forward Nate Henry (19.7 points, 7 rebounds per game) and point guard Jase Whiteman (13.5 points), along with sophomore guard Carson Klemme and freshman forward Landon Bull (both 9 points per game).

Both E-P and Rockridge already have playoff wins under their respective belts after being part of this past Saturday's first-round schedule.

The third-seeded Rockets rolled past West Carroll 91-14, while the sixth-seeded Panthers also lit up the scoreboard in a 95-43 victory over Alleman.

"I like the fact that we got to host," Saey said of this year's postseason format, which saw the higher-seeded teams hosting first-round matchups. "And, it was nice to get a game out of the way, to get ourselves ready to go."

On the other hand, Riverdale's 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup with Rock Falls will make its return to action after a week off.

The eighth-seeded Rockets from Whiteside County, meantime, also played on Saturday in the opening round and came away with a 68-56 win over Orion.

"We're hoping to make it to Friday, but right now it's all about Rock Falls," Riverdale coach Alex Kelly said. "Now that we know who we're playing, we're going to worry about Wednesday. Come Thursday, if we win, then we'll worry about Friday."

Led by the senior guard trio of Brandon Stone (19 points per game), Andrew Meloan (14 points) and Kye Smeltzly (11 points), all of whom also average between 5 and 6 rebounds per game, the Rams have won five of their last six since a 66-52 setback at Rockridge on Jan. 25.

"With COVID last year, we weren't able to play a regional game, so for a lot of our guys, they haven't played a regional game in their lives," Kelly said. "Their eyes are definitely going to be wide open. We're playing at home, and that helps. We're expecting a big crowd, and we've played in front of a few of them this year.

"Right now, we're starting to play our best basketball, but we'll continue to keep working and trying to better ourselves."

Kewanee ready to chase its next goal: Before the season started, one of the Kewanee Boilermakers' chief goals was to come out on top in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division.

Weathering a 58-51 road loss to Sterling Newman on Jan. 18, the Boilermakers (21-9) were able to finish on top in a crowded race. Their 11-1 league mark put them one better than second-place Princeton and two up on third-place Newman.

"Every team starts with goals at the beginning of the season," Kewanee coach Matt Clark said. "It's a process to get there. We started with the goals of winning both the conference and 20-plus games, and we did that in back-to-back games."

Clark was referring to an 83-59 win over Spring Valley Hall on Feb. 11, a win which locked up the TRAC East title. That was followed a night later by win No. 20, a 42-26 crossover victory over Sherrard.

In the Hall win, senior guard Niko Powe broke out for a single-game record 50 points. He hit 19 of 29 shots and knocked down seven 3-pointers as part of his prodigious outburst.

"Niko's a great kid," Clark said. "He's probably an even better person than he is a basketball player, and that's saying something."

Powe's 18.8 points and 6 rebounds lead the way for the Boilers, with sophomore guard Brady Clark averaging 15.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing.

"This is a goal-driven group of kids, especially our senior class," Coach Clark said. "Their next goal is to win regionals."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0