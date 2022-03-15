TRAC West co-champs Riverdale, Rockridge dominate all-conference squad

The Three Rivers Conference's West Division wound up with not one, but two holders of its boys' basketball crown in 2021-22.

Both the Riverdale Rams (25-7 overall) and the Rockridge Rockets (27-8) finished 11-1 in conference play, splitting their two regular-season meetings to wind up as true co-champions.

Ultimately, the Rockets got the last word. Their 58-52 win on Riverdale's home floor in the regional finals helped propel them on to a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign.

The recent release of the Three Rivers' all-conference boys' basketball squads saw the two teams combined for nine of the 19 berths spread among the first and second teams and the honorable mention list.

Each club had two first-team honorees, with Rockridge's duo of senior forward Nate Henry and junior point guard Jase Whiteman joined by the Rams' senior guard duo of Kye Smeltzly and Brandon Stone. All but Smeltzly were unanimous selections.

Henry posted team highs of 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists to go with two steals per game to help fuel the Rockets' Final Four run, their first since 2016. Whiteman kicked in with 11 points per game.

Stone almost led the Rams to their first regional title in 10 years, averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per contest. Smeltzly delivered 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for Riverdale.

The teams each had one second-team selection — Riverdale senior forward Max Maring and Rockridge sophomore guard Carson Klemme. The Rams' senior guard duo of Zach Duke and Andrew Meloan joined the Rockets' freshman forward Landon Bull on the honorable mention list.

Both Erie-Prophetstown (15-10) and Orion (6-25) had one unanimous first-team selection apiece.

For the Panthers, senior guard Kolby Franks averaged 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Representing the Chargers was senior center Chase Stropes, who nearly averaged a double-double at 18.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Kewanee trio named All-TRAC East: Over in the Three Rivers East Division, Kewanee (22-10) edged Princeton by one game to win the conference title with an 11-1 record. However, the Tigers got redemption with a 71-63 win in the 2A regional finals.

The Boilermakers landed three players on the TRAC East all-conference roster, a trio led by senior guard and unanimous first-team pick Niko Powe.

Powe averaged 19 points and seven rebounds per game and set the Boilers' single-game scoring mark with a 50-point performance in an 83-59 win over Spring Valley Hall on Feb. 11. He finishes as the fifth-leading scorer in Kewanee history.

Sophomore guard Brady Clark and his 15.5 points per game earned a spot on the second team. A third Boiler guard, senior Will Bruno, was honorable mention.

NUIC

Fulton's Damhoff unanimous first team pick: The Fulton Steamers made an immediate impact in their first year as members of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

Fulton ran the table to win the NUIC's South Division with a 12-0 mark and in the process finished 29-4 to set a single-season team record for victories.

Leading the way for the Steamers was a breakout year by 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff, one of three Fulton players to earn first-team all-conference honors and his club's lone unanimous pick.

Damhoff averaged 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds along with 1.8 steals per game. Joining him on the first team was the duo of junior forward Ethan Price (12 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals) and senior guard Brock Mason (6.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds per game).

Two more Steamers — senior forward Ian Wiebenga and senior guard Jacob Jones — were second team and honorable mention, respectively.

