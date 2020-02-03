Tucker finds his shot as Knights beat Bulldogs

Tucker said he was just trying to make a play in a game that was close throughout and resembled a playoff game.

"We just followed our game plan, did everything our coach told us and we knew that if we executed, we could pull this out," Tucker said. "Bettendorf is a way better team than their record and we had to fight to get this win."

Assumption trailed 22-19 at halftime, but Tucker promptly came out and buried a 3-pointer on the Knights' first possession of the second half to tie it. When Assumption was down 25-23 later in the third quarter and looking stagnant on offense, Tucker nailed a corner 3 to put the home team back up 26-25.

With the game tied at 33 two minutes into the fourth quarter, Tucker gave Assumption the lead for good with a 3 from the wing which made it 36-33 on a night that every offensive possession was valuable.

Tucker came into the game shooting 29 percent from outside the arc this season. But he found his touch in the course of the offense.

"Just took what the defense gave me," he said. "But they all felt good when they left my hand."

The Bulldogs did a fairly good job of keeping Peeters in check most of the night. Peeters had 11 points and eight rebounds while Hodge finished with a team-high 14 points.