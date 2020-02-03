Tucker finds his shot as Knights beat Bulldogs

Ray Tucker will be the first to admit he has not shot the ball well from outside this season.
But the Assumption senior guard found his touch in a big way to help the Knights hold off Bettendorf, 44-39, in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle Monday at Assumption.
Tucker hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half and all three long-range shots gave Assumption a narrow lead or tied the game in a contest that featured six lead changes in the final 16 minutes.
Tucker finished with 11 points, but his biggest play of the game came on the defensive end. With the Knights (13-2, 9-2) nursing a 38-37 lead, Bettendorf (4-11, 4-6) had the ball with the chance to take the lead with 1:37 remaining in the contest.
Tucker jumped Bettendorf's attempt at a dribble hand-off near the top of key and stole the ball. He went down for a layup and was fouled, converting the steal into two points. Tucker missed the free throw, but teammate Sean Peeters snagged the rebound with 1:23 left as Assumption went up 40-37.
Dayne Hodge then hit two free throws for the hosts and added a breakaway layup for the Knights to help salt away the game.
"That's the thing about Ray, he is not just an outside shooter, he does a lot of the little things that don't show up in the box score," Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "He gets rebounds and fights through screens. He was a difference maker tonight."
Tucker said he was just trying to make a play in a game that was close throughout and resembled a playoff game.
"We just followed our game plan, did everything our coach told us and we knew that if we executed, we could pull this out," Tucker said. "Bettendorf is a way better team than their record and we had to fight to get this win."
Assumption trailed 22-19 at halftime, but Tucker promptly came out and buried a 3-pointer on the Knights' first possession of the second half to tie it. When Assumption was down 25-23 later in the third quarter and looking stagnant on offense, Tucker nailed a corner 3 to put the home team back up 26-25.
With the game tied at 33 two minutes into the fourth quarter, Tucker gave Assumption the lead for good with a 3 from the wing which made it 36-33 on a night that every offensive possession was valuable.
Tucker came into the game shooting 29 percent from outside the arc this season. But he found his touch in the course of the offense.
"Just took what the defense gave me," he said. "But they all felt good when they left my hand."
The Bulldogs did a fairly good job of keeping Peeters in check most of the night. Peeters had 11 points and eight rebounds while Hodge finished with a team-high 14 points.
Bettendorf out-rebounded Assumption 13-7 in the first half, but the Knights got tougher on the glass in the final two periods which allowed for second chances. The Knights only lost the final rebound margin by one, 23-22.
Bettendorf was led by Lucas Hayes, who finished with 15 points while Harrison Bey-Buie added eight points.
Bettendorf just finished a gauntlet of three games that included all the top teams in the conference in Davenport Central, North Scott and the Knights. The Bulldogs lost all three in close ways.
Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said his team has to find a way to get points in the fourth quarter.
"It's not a defensive thing, the guys are playing well defensively," Clark said. "We've really had our struggles in the fourth quarter and we are trying to get to the bottom of it. We have to find out why we are turning the ball over and not executing at the end of the game.
"I think it's a group of guys that want to win so bad against a quality opponent, we almost play not to lose in the fourth quarter and we have to overcome that."