Tuesday's Iowa boys basketball substate final capsules

Class 4A Substate 6
Who: No. 5 Pleasant Valley (18-3) vs. Iowa City Liberty (7-5)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Bettendorf High School
Online: QCSportsNet.com
At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 10.
PV's key players: Jacob Townsend, 6-4, sr. (12.3 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 61% FGs); Ryan Dolphin, 5-8, jr. (10.7 ppg., 3.3 apg., 1.3 spg.); CJ Ragins, 6-4, sr. (5.1 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 60% FGs)
Liberty's key players: Kelby Telander, 6-5, sr. (14.8 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 59% FGs); Ira Hazeltine, 6-0, sr. (10.8 ppg., 41% 3s); Ethan O'Donnell, 6-5, sr. (10.2 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 3.4 apg.)
Need to know: PV seeks its first state tournament berth in five years while Liberty, in its fourth season of existence, looks for its first state trip. Winner of eight straight, the Spartans allow 33.5 points per game, fewest in 4A. Liberty, which beat Davenport North 58-50 in the semifinal round, hasn't been held below 40 points all season.
Class 4A Substate 5
Who: North Scott (12-7) vs. Dubuque Senior (11-8)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Clinton High School
At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 10.
North Scott's key players: Landon Eiland, 6-5, sr. (12.7 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 44% 3s); Oliver Hughes, 5-11, jr. (11.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 42% 3s); Drew Kilburg, 5-10, so. (7 ppg., 3.7 apg.)
Senior's key players: Jim Bonifas, 6-6, sr. (12.1 ppg., 6.6 rpg., 57% FGs); Cain McWilliams, 5-10, sr. (10 ppg., 3.1 apg.); Max Link, 5-11, sr. (9.8 ppg., 36% 3s)
Need to know: North Scott is vying for its fourth consecutive state trip. The Lancers have lost just once this season when holding a team under 50 points. Senior, with wins over Davenport West and fifth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in the postseason, is going for its second state trip in three years. The Rams have run off eight straight wins (seven by double figures) since a 3-8 start.
Class 3A Substate 5
Who: No. 10 Assumption (17-6) vs. Mount Vernon (17-5)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Davenport North High School
At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 9.
Assumption's key players: Emarion Ellis, 6-5, sr. (16.8 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 4.1 apg.); Dayne Hodge, 5-11, sr. (9.3 ppg., 3 rpg., 2.7 apg.); Noah Mack, 6-0, jr. (12.2 ppg., 3.6 apg., 39.7% 3s)
Mount Vernon's key players: Keaton Kutcher, 6-2, sr. (22.6 ppg., 5 rpg., 41% 3s); Jayden Meeker, 5-11, sr. (15.5 ppg., 5 rpg., 48% FGs); Collin Swantz, 5-8, sr. (8.1 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 3 apg.)
Need to know: Both teams have won six in a row. Assumption hasn't been to the state tournament in eight years; Mount Vernon made it a year ago. Ellis is a Texas recruit and Kutcher is a University of South Dakota prospect. Other than a season-opening loss to 4A state-ranked Hempstead, Assumption is undefeated this year with its full roster.
