Tuesday's Iowa boys basketball substate final capsules

Class 4A Substate 5

Need to know: North Scott is vying for its fourth consecutive state trip. The Lancers have lost just once this season when holding a team under 50 points. Senior, with wins over Davenport West and fifth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in the postseason, is going for its second state trip in three years. The Rams have run off eight straight wins (seven by double figures) since a 3-8 start.