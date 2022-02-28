 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Iowa boys substate final capsules

  • Updated
022522-qc-spt-west-pv hoops002.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck goes up for a shot past Davenport West's Zachary Paustian during a Class 4A substate semifinal last Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.

 Bobby Metcalf

Class 4A

Who: No. 2 Pleasant Valley (22-0) vs. Burlington (16-7)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Muscatine High School

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 9 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Need to know: PV is eyeing its second consecutive state tournament trip and seventh in program history. The Spartans are coming off a 60-46 win over Davenport West on Friday. Ryan Dolphin and Connor Borbeck lead PV in scoring at 16.8 and 14 points per game, respectively. Coach Steve Hillman's team is the top scoring defense in 4A at 41.2 points per game. ... Burlington beat Muscatine and then won at Iowa City West on Friday, 63-53. The Grayhounds have won six straight and nine of their last 10. Senior Amarion Davis averages 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Burlington has not qualified for the state tourney since winning a title in 1987.

Class 3A

Who: No. 8 Assumption (18-5) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (16-6)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Maquoketa High School

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 8 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Need to know: This is a rematch of the season opener in which Wahlert beat Assumption 82-71. The Knights were without two starters in that game -- 6-foot-8 Ivan Prug and guard Jay Costello. Noah Mack had a career-high 38 points in that meeting. Assumption beat Maquoketa and Western Dubuque to reach this point. ... All six of Wahlert's losses this season are to 4A schools. The Golden Eagles beat Vinton-Shellsburg (68-45) and Anamosa (52-37) in the first two rounds of the postseason. Wahlert has three double-digit scorers in Duke Faley (16.6), Ben Freed (15.2) and Carson Cummer (13.0). Wahlert makes 12.5 free throws per game, most of any team in 3A.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

