Turnovers haunt Alleman boys in loss to Sterling

When the Alleman boys basketball team slows down, runs its offense and makes good decisions, the Pioneers can be a solid offensive team.

Unfortunately, the Pioneers did not do enough of that Friday night while hosting Sterling in a Western Big Six match-up. Alleman lost 19 turnovers during the contest, including 13 in the first half, in a 62-46 victory for the Golden Warriors.

While the Pioneers (1-9 overall, 0-4 WB6) did a better job protecting the ball in the second half, the lost offensive chances early helped Sterling (5-3, 2-2) grab a 36-24 lead at halftime.

"That's been our story this year, when we run good offense it is when we get guys in right spots and we are all on the same page, we are pretty effective," Pioneers coach Kyle Murray said. "But when we go off schedule a little bit or when we go a little too fast, trying to answer the bell when the other team scores quick, then we are not very good. We can't try and score off of just one pass."

At times, Alleman seemed to try to get into a running game with Sterling, but the Golden Warriors looked much more comfortable playing at that pace than the hosts did. Often the Pioneers would make solid drives into the lane but then get caught not having anywhere to go with the ball, resulting in a challenged shot or a picked-off pass.