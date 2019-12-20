Turnovers haunt Alleman boys in loss to Sterling

When the Alleman boys basketball team slows down, runs its offense and makes good decisions, the Pioneers can be a solid offensive team.
Unfortunately, the Pioneers did not do enough of that Friday night while hosting Sterling in a Western Big Six match-up. Alleman lost 19 turnovers during the contest, including 13 in the first half, in a 62-46 victory for the Golden Warriors.
While the Pioneers (1-9 overall, 0-4 WB6) did a better job protecting the ball in the second half, the lost offensive chances early helped Sterling (5-3, 2-2) grab a 36-24 lead at halftime.
"That's been our story this year, when we run good offense it is when we get guys in right spots and we are all on the same page, we are pretty effective," Pioneers coach Kyle Murray said. "But when we go off schedule a little bit or when we go a little too fast, trying to answer the bell when the other team scores quick, then we are not very good. We can't try and score off of just one pass."
At times, Alleman seemed to try to get into a running game with Sterling, but the Golden Warriors looked much more comfortable playing at that pace than the hosts did. Often the Pioneers would make solid drives into the lane but then get caught not having anywhere to go with the ball, resulting in a challenged shot or a picked-off pass.
Alleman also struggled with Sterling's full-court press. The Golden Warriors scored 10 points in the first half off Alleman turnovers that led to easy layups.
"When we work the basketball and make good cuts, we get quality looks," Murray said. "But if we are going too fast, bad things tend to happen."
The Pioneers actually turned the Golden Warrios over several times in the first quarter to help keep things close. Senior guard Paul Rouse had three steals in the quarter and Elijah Campos had six points as Alleman only trailed 18-15 after the first.
But the Golden Warriors started to get out and run in the second quarter, putting up eight fast-break points in the period including a thunderous one-handed jam by Trevor Vos. The visitors started to take care better care of the ball themselves and had just one turnover in the final five minutes of the second quarter after committing seven turnovers in the first quarter. After a pair of Campos free throws with 5:31 left in the first half cut Sterling's lead to 23-20, the visitors went on a 11-0 run to grab control of the game.
Isaiah Yarbrough, John Paul Schilling and Noel Aponte all had big baskets during the run for Sterling. Meanwhile, the Pioneers missed four shots in a row and had a pair of turnovers as the Golden Warriors increased their lead before half.
In the second half, the Pioneers stayed within striking distance after getting better looks, with Rouse, Caleb Sharer and Campos getting key baskets. Alleman got the lead down to 46-39 after a bucket from Bryant Estes with just over six minutes left in the game.
The Pioneers turned the ball over on its next three possessions, and Sterling was able to cash in with two layups and two inside baskets by Trevon Jordan to build the lead to 54-40 with only 2:43 remaining.
Campos led the Pioneers with 21 points and four steals. Rouse finished with six points, four steals and five rebounds for the hosts. Vos had 21 points to go with six rebounds for the winners, with Cooper Willman adding 13 points.
Despite the defeat, Murray said he is seeing strides in his team and added things should get better when the Pioneers get Ryan Dockery-Jackson and Jake Mattecheck back.
"We've actually really improved the last two weeks," he added. "We've had some guys out, and when we get those guys back and get them in the right positions, we won't have to have guys play extended minutes. If we can limit the mistakes, we can do some things."