1. Maquoketa (8-0, LW: 1)
Ranked second in Iowa Class 3A, Maquoketa picked up wins over a pair of state-ranked teams in the last week — Marion and West Delaware. A.J. Becker leads Cardinals in scoring at 21.5 points per game, among the top 10 in his class.
This week: Friday vs. Dyersville Beckman
2. Camanche (7-0, LW: 2)
Caleb Delzell had 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Indians in their 72-31 rout over Bellevue on Tuesday. Going into Friday's game against ninth-ranked West Branch, six of Camanche's seven wins are by double figures.
This week: Friday vs. West Branch
3. Wethersfield (8-1, LW: 3)
The Flying Geese had five players, led by Coltin Quagliano and Bryan Ponce, in double figures Tuesday during their 64-50 win over Morrison. Wethersfield outscored Morrison 25-5 in the opening quarter.
This week: Saturday vs. Peoria Heights
4. Calamus-Wheatland (8-1, LW: 5)
Receiving votes in this week's Class 1A poll, the Warriors have won eight straight since the season-opening loss to 2A North Linn. Led by point guard Hunter Rickels, Cal-Wheat has eclipsed 70 points in six straight outings.
This week: Friday at Bellevue Marquette
5. Clinton Prince of Peace (6-1, LW: NR)
Nathan Moeller was 11 of 11 from the field for 28 points in last Friday's 71-40 win over Cedar Valley Christian. The Irish followed with a 54-48 victory over Easton Valley on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory.
This week: Friday at Lisbon