Unbeaten Mid-Prairie overwhelms Northeast in substate final

MUSCATINE — The Northeast High School boys' basketball team had proven this month it can play with some of the better teams in Iowa Class 2A. It beat state-qualifier Monticello. It tripped up Wilton. It upset Camanche in the district final.

The Rebels, however, met their match Saturday night.

Second-ranked Mid-Prairie received a double-double from senior Carter Harmsen and knocked in 11 long-distance shots to race past River Valley Conference foe Northeast 74-43 in Class 2A substate final at Muscatine High School.

“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Northeast coach Brandon Hansen said. “It was definitely their night.”

The only unbeaten team in 2A, Mid-Prairie (24-0) is headed to the state tournament for the first time in a dozen years. It will face Monticello in a 2A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 8, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Northeast lost to Mid-Prairie by only five points right before the holiday break. The rematch was lopsided.

Mid-Prairie scored the game’s first seven points. It also had a 10-0 spree and another 7-0 burst in the opening half to build a 38-19 halftime cushion.

“We wanted to get out quick,” Mid-Prairie senior Will Cavanagh said. “In a game like this, it is easy to tighten up and not score as much.”

Northeast, meanwhile, was timid.

The Rebels (16-9) struggled at times with the Golden Hawks’ full-court pressure and never could establish a consistent rhythm on the offensive end.

“(The last meeting) gave us some confidence coming into it, but I think our heads were a little big after that huge win over Camanche,” Northeast senior Carter Pataska said.

Harmsen, a 6-foot-5 forward, finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Cavanagh connected for a half-dozen 3-pointers and concluded with a game-high 23 points.

“We figured Harmsen was going to be the player to really guard,” Hansen said. “At our place, he got his points and we figured he was going to get them again tonight. We just needed to guard the shooters a little better, but hats off to them. They shot the ball well.”

Northeast whittled the deficit to 14 points on two occasions in the third quarter, but Mid-Prairie kept knocking in 3s and dominating the glass.

The Golden Hawks had a 36-15 rebounding advantage and the 74 points were the most the Rebels had allowed in a game all season.

“They have five players that can really play,” Pataska said. “I look for them to be in the state championship game. They’re undefeated for a reason.”

Hayden Lee and Gavin Kramer each finished with a dozen points to lead Northeast. Pataska had eight points and four rebounds.

The Rebels, who were aiming for their first state trip in 15 years, have seven seniors on their roster. Four are starters in Lee, Kael Parson, Pataska and Cade Hughes.

“These kids are competitors,” Hansen said. “They showed it in football and they brought it to basketball. Hopefully, it will carry over to our younger kids for next year and carry on with track and baseball for the older kids.”

