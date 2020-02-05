Undefeated Easton Valley takes top spot in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Easton Valley (16-0, LW: 2)

Ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 1A, the River Hawks survived their closest game of the season Tuesday in a 49-43 win over Prince of Peace. Easton Valley has four players averaging at least 9.4 points per game.

This week: Thursday vs. Rivermont Collegiate; Friday at Midland

2. Camanche (15-2, LW: 1)

The Indians dropped a nonconference game to Class 4A third-ranked Dubuque Senior on Saturday. Camanche rebounded with a 72-37 win over Bellevue with five players scoring in double figures.

This week: Friday vs. Anamosa; Tuesday at Monticello

3. Kewanee (21-4, LW: 5)

Sitting in first place in the Three Rivers Conference East Division, Class 2A 10th-ranked Kewanee has won 10 in a row since a setback to Sterling Newman on Jan. 3. Niko Powe had 18 points in a win over Princeton on Tuesday.

This week: Friday vs. Peoria Quest; Saturday vs. Monmouth-Roseville

4. Fulton (18-6, LW: NR)