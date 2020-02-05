You are the owner of this article.
Undefeated Easton Valley takes top spot in Area Fab 5

Easton Valley River Hawk logo

AREA FAB 5

1. Easton Valley (16-0, LW: 2)

Ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 1A, the River Hawks survived their closest game of the season Tuesday in a 49-43 win over Prince of Peace. Easton Valley has four players averaging at least 9.4 points per game.

This week: Thursday vs. Rivermont Collegiate; Friday at Midland

2. Camanche (15-2, LW: 1)

The Indians dropped a nonconference game to Class 4A third-ranked Dubuque Senior on Saturday. Camanche rebounded with a 72-37 win over Bellevue with five players scoring in double figures.

This week: Friday vs. Anamosa; Tuesday at Monticello

3. Kewanee (21-4, LW: 5)

Sitting in first place in the Three Rivers Conference East Division, Class 2A 10th-ranked Kewanee has won 10 in a row since a setback to Sterling Newman on Jan. 3. Niko Powe had 18 points in a win over Princeton on Tuesday.

This week: Friday vs. Peoria Quest; Saturday vs. Monmouth-Roseville

4. Fulton (18-6, LW: NR)

Kyler Pessman had 18 points and Connor Barnett chipped in 17 as Fulton beat Rockridge on Tuesday to remain undefeated in Three Rivers West Division play. The Steamers have won 11 of their last 12.

This week: Friday vs. Sherrard; Saturday vs. Warren

5. Rockridge (19-5, LW: 3)

Ranked sixth in Class 2A this week, Rockridge had its nine-game win streak snapped against Fulton on Tuesday, 68-60. It was the most points the Rockets have allowed in a game this season.

This week: Friday vs. Orion; Saturday vs. Sterling

