1. North Scott (12-0, LW: 1)
The Lancers have played the last two games without guard Tavi Seales. The senior had a surgical procedure on his face last week. Junior Ty Anderson averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over Clinton and Wisconsin Dells. North Scott plays six of its last eight regular-season games at home.
This week: Thursday at Muscatine; Tuesday vs. Assumption
2. Bettendorf (10-1, LW: 2)
The Bulldogs have had a week off since their 11-point home win over state-ranked Davenport Central. Winners of six straight, coach Curtis Clark's team will play in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout Saturday in Cedar Rapids. D.J. Carton leads the team in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
This week: Friday vs. Clinton; Saturday vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
3. Moline (16-2, LW: 3)
The Maroons have run off nine consecutive wins since a loss to North Scott in the Genesis Shootout. Deonte Billups, Drew Wiemers, Brody Harding and Jabari Rogers all reached double figures in last Friday's 71-54 win over Galesburg. Moline opens the second half of league play in sole possession of first place.
This week: Friday at Alleman; Saturday at Ottawa
4. Davenport Central (10-2, LW: 4)
Ranked seventh in Class 4A this week, the Blue Devils had one of their worst shooting displays of the season in a 61-50 road setback to Bettendorf. Minus guard John Miller (illness), Central was 4 of 22 from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils' next four games are against teams with losing records.
This week: Friday vs. Davenport West; Tuesday at Davenport North
5. Rock Island (12-6, LW: 5)
Coach Thom Sigel's team has recorded back-to-back wins of 20 points or more against Alleman and Geneseo. Rock Island had 14 players score against Alleman, and Jamal Randle had 10 third-quarter points to trigger the Rocks versus Geneseo. Rock Island closes first half of Big Six play this week.
This week: Friday at United Township