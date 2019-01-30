1. North Scott (15-0, LW: 1)
After cruising past Pleasant Valley, North Scott needed a last-second shot from Tavi Seales to clip Assumption on Saturday, 48-46. The Lancers lead the MAC in scoring defense (42.3 points per game) and fewest turnovers (6.4 per game). Coach Shamus Budde's team plays four of its last six games at home.
This week: Friday at Davenport West; Tuesday vs. Davenport Central
2. Bettendorf (13-1, LW: 2)
D.J Carton was 20 of 31 from the field and scored a career-high 49 points for the Bulldogs in their 74-63 win over Davenport West last Saturday. Third-ranked Bettendorf, which has won nine consecutive games, is 31 of 61 (50.8 percent) from beyond the arc in the last three games.
This week: Thursday vs. Clinton; Friday at Muscatine; Tuesday at Pleasant Valley
3. Moline (19-2, LW: 3)
The Maroons extended their win streak to 12 games with a 67-63 home victory over Quincy last Friday. Deonte Billups had 29 points and 14 rebounds while Drew Wiemers collected 19 points and nine rebounds. Ranked seventh in Illinois Class 4A, Moline has a 2 1/2-game cushion in the Big Six standings.
This week: Friday vs. Rock Island; Saturday vs. Normal Community
4. Davenport Central (12-2, LW: 4)
John Miller poured in 17 points and Keshawn Pegues tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds as Central used a big second quarter to down Clinton on the road last Friday, 59-43. The Blue Devils play four of their next five games on the road, including a showdown with second-ranked North Scott on Tuesday at The Pit.
This week: Friday at Assumption; Saturday at Davenport North; Tuesday at North Scott
5. Davenport Assumption (8-6, LW: NR)
Coach Matt Fitzpatrick's team has won four of its last five. The lone loss was a two-point setback to second-ranked North Scott on the road. Brothers Sean and Dylan Peeters are teaming to average 31.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Assumption has only two games left against teams with winning records.
This week: Friday vs. Davenport Central; Monday vs. Davenport West; Tuesday at Clinton