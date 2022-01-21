Undefeated Pleasant Valley opens game with 18-0 run in win at North Scott

A lockdown defensive performance helped build an 18-0 lead and the Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team cruised to a road win at North Scott.
The Class 4A second-ranked Spartans (12-0, 10-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference) won 48-36 in a game in which they led 26-8 at halftime. The Lancers (7-6, 5-5 MAC) did not have a double-digit scoring quarter until a 20-11 finish in the fourth.
PV junior guard Connor Borbeck hit his first two 3-pointers during the 18-0 run and finished with a game-high 15 points. He was 3 of 7 from deep and 6 of 6 at the line in the win.
Borbeck said the team knew its defense would provide a foundation on the road.
“We let up, what, eight points at halftime and that’s because it started on the defensive end,” he said. “And that transitioned into our offense.”
The home crowd at The Pit was especially fired up after the Lancers’ sophomore team won 46-45 in overtime on a Brennan Reid 3-pointer with two seconds left.
“It’s hard to play when the crowd is in it here,” he said. "They get really loud, it echoes in here and the gym is small. So if you take it out right away, there’s no trouble playing in here.”
Borbeck said a collective effort is key to the swarming defense.
“We can guard the ball for the first two or three dribbles and we don’t allow sure-line drives,” he said. “And when we do get beat, we help each other out.”
Ryan Dolphin hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer and finished with 11 points for PV. Joel Lawlor (10 points) also reached double figures, and David Gorsline (four points) grabbed nine rebounds.
PV coach Steve Hillman said defense and rebounding have to play a factor on the road. The team executed in both facets through three quarters, out-rebounding North Scott 23-14.
“That was impressive for our guys,” he said. “If you want to win on the road, you’ve got to play defense and our guys understood that tonight. We did some nice things on the offensive end in the first half but it was really the defense that gave the separation for us.”
Drew Kilburg, Oliver Hughes, and Sam Skarich all scored eight points for the Lancers. Skarich scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Valley played unselfish and shared the ball well, which is a pillar for the undefeated Spartans.
“We play for each other, not ourselves,” Borbeck said. “Our goal is to play 32 minutes of great basketball.”