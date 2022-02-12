United Township boys turn up second-half defense against Fulton

Through one half Saturday, Fulton's Baylen Damhoff was causing the United Township boys basketball team all sorts of problems.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore scored 21 of his team's 29 first-half points as the Steamers trailed by just three at the break.

In stepped UT's D’Vonte Cartwright.

UT coach Ryan Webber instituted a box-and-one defensive scheme with Cartwright shadowing Damhoff all over the court, and the result was game-changing.

Cartwright and his Panther teammates held Damhoff scoreless in the second half, and United Township utilized its offensive penetration to pull away to a 54-42 victory over the Class 1A second-ranked Steamers.

“D’Vonte did a phenomenal job tonight. He has embraced the role of defensive stopper for us for the last several weeks, guarding quick and talented guards like Brock Harding of Moline and Amarion Nimmers of Rocky, and tonight taking on a much taller and athletic player for Fulton and convincingly shutting him down, I could not be more proud of his attitude and dedication,” Webber said.

With the nonconference win at home, United Township improved to 14-15 on the season (4-9 in the Western Big 6). Fulton sits at an impressive 26-3 on the season and they leads the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference at10-0.

Fulton showed the Panther faithful early in the game that they would not be pushovers, with senior Brock Mason connecting on a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to tie the game at 15-15.

In the second period, UT senior Darius Rogers scored on three drives to the basket for six points, junior De’Vontay Wright connected from long-range for an important 3-pointer, and senior Mahki Johnson scored six points in the paint for the Panthers to put United Township up by three at halftime, 32-29.

“Our guards did an excellent job in the second quarter in breaking the Fulton press and putting us in position to score, and our defense to offense transitions were also a big factor for us throughout the entire game," Webber said. "We took advantage of opportunities and rebounded well on the defensive end against a team with more size.”

UT’s veteran coach was complimentary of their Class 1A opponents after the game.

“I’ve known Fulton Coach Coffey for quite some time," Webber said. "His team was well-coached and played aggressive basketball against us. They will undoubtedly do well in the postseason."

The Panther offense continued to operate efficiently in the second half of the contest, led by Rogers and the inside moves employed by Cartwright to create space.

“In addition to his defense, D’Vonte took advantage of the offensive opportunities presented to him in the lane, and Darius had an excellent night for us, with efficient scoring and strong defense on Fulton’s guards,” Webber said.

Rogers led the Panthers with 13 points, Cartwright contributed 10 points, De’Vontay Wright also hit double figures with 10 points and pulled down six boards, and Johnson’s line included nine points and five rebounds for UTHS.

Fulton’s Damhoff led all scorers with 21 points (five 3-pointers), and he also accumulated eight rebounds. Mason hit double figures for the Steamers with 11 points, including 3 three-pointers.

United Township finishes the regular season on Tuesday at Geneseo, and Fulton hosts Milledgeville on Monday.

“Our goal is to travel to Geneseo next week and pick up a conference win to even our record for the season, and then in the post-season, if we play to our potential, anything can happen,” Webber said.

