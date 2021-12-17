United Township downs Sterling with impressive defensive performance, timely shots

United Township looked stunned and a little confused when its 16-point halftime lead against Sterling dwindled to just six two minutes into the third quarter.
Panther coach Ryan Webber was furious, throwing down a clipboard and calling timeout as he eyed the scoreboard.
And from that moment on, UT (6-5) played with the passion its coach displayed in the huddle.
“I had to change our emotion in the timeout,” Webber said. “I don’t like to do it, but I’m fiery and competitive. They got a different look in their eyes and then they went out there and played. We finally played like we want us to play today. I know (Sterling) made a run on us in the third quarter, but for me, it was at least 28 minutes of good UT basketball.”
After the timeout, UT outscored Sterling 35-5 in the final quarter and a half of the game to win 66-30. It was the Panthers’ second win in a row after dropping five straight, most of which with Webber at home with an illness.
“We missed 10 days with these guys and I feel bad because I feel like it set us back,” Webber said. “It’s one of those unfortunate things that happened. It was hard on our assistants and players. It was the sickest I have ever been, but now it feels like we have turned a new direction. WE played really well Tuesday to stop the streak, but tonight was our best and most complete game.”
Outside of the 10-0 Sterling run in the third quarter, the game wasn’t close. United Township came out in the first half and dominated the boards. And not only that, but the Golden Warriors (5-4) struggled to even get shots in the paint.
The Panthers held Sterling to just 6-19 shooting in the first half, and 3-13 outside of John Paul Schilling, who had eight of Sterling’s 15 first half points. UT led 31-15 at the break behind the shooting of Darius Rogers, who went into the second half with 14 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and 5-5 from the charity stripe.
UT also out-rebounded Sterling 17-5 in the first two quarters.
“We challenged them to get better (on defense),” Webber said. “That’s something we feel like should be a real strength of ours and we just haven’t been playing to our standard. The last few days have been about standards. Our defensive effort and energy is just a staple of this program. Our offense will always feed off of our defense.”
And did it ever, as Rogers, Mahki Johnson and De’Vontay Wright started becoming automatic from downtown. When the lead was cut to just six points, the trio of UT shooters got it going.
After two Sterling travelling calls in a row, Johnson hit a 3 and then Rogers drained one as time expired in the third to make it a 41-28 game in a matter of seconds.
“We just picked it up,” Webber said. “All of a sudden it was five guys racing around and chasing the ball.”
Wright, who had hit two 3s early in the second quarter to make it a double-digit game, came back out in the fourth and made two more in a under a minute. The 6-foot-2 junior put an exclamation point on the game, as the lead extended to 52-28 halfway through the fourth.
“We got some easy shots and then the rim was just expanding for everyone,” Webber said. “Mahki Johnson hit one to make us go up 10, Darius Rogers hit one at the buzzer to make us go up 13, then it’s De’Vontay Wright a couple in a row. That’s how we envision our team. All out relentless defensive energy, and then it’s hard to pinpoint who to stop when we are shooting the ball and playing unselfish. I thought our passing was tremendous tonight.”
UT’s bench came in for the final three minutes and earned a running clock before the final buzzer went off on the Panthers' 66-30 victory. It was the second time this season UT has held an opponent under 45 points (Kewanee, 28).
Rodgers finished with a game-high 19 points. Wright had 14 and Johnson had 13. Junior Jackson Colgan had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Schilling, who scored every point for Sterling in the first quarter, finished with a team-high 10 points. Lucas Austin had nine and six rebounds.