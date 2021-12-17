United Township downs Sterling with impressive defensive performance, timely shots

United Township looked stunned and a little confused when its 16-point halftime lead against Sterling dwindled to just six two minutes into the third quarter.

Panther coach Ryan Webber was furious, throwing down a clipboard and calling timeout as he eyed the scoreboard.

And from that moment on, UT (6-5) played with the passion its coach displayed in the huddle.

“I had to change our emotion in the timeout,” Webber said. “I don’t like to do it, but I’m fiery and competitive. They got a different look in their eyes and then they went out there and played. We finally played like we want us to play today. I know (Sterling) made a run on us in the third quarter, but for me, it was at least 28 minutes of good UT basketball.”

After the timeout, UT outscored Sterling 35-5 in the final quarter and a half of the game to win 66-30. It was the Panthers’ second win in a row after dropping five straight, most of which with Webber at home with an illness.