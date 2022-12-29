United Township reaches Chuck Dayton title game with hot start, lockdown defense

DEKALB, Ill. — For the first eight minutes, it felt like United Township High School's boys basketball team couldn’t miss.

But for the following 24 minutes, the Panthers had to work for every point.

United Township shot 3-of-23 from beyond the arc over the final three quarters, but made enough plays down the stretch to take down Guildford 54-48 in a physical match-up Wednesday in the semifinals of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic at DeKalb High School.

Bristol Lewis had a game-high 22 points and snatched six boards while defending down low with forward Jackson Colgan out with injury.

UT scored 18 in the first, then just 20 total for the next two quarters. It kept Guilford to just 35% shooting from the floor.

“I’m super proud of them because this was a super physical game,” United Township coach Ryan Webber said. “We told them it was going to be a man’s game because (Guilford) is from the area and have a lot of pride in their program. It’s tough when it sort of becomes football out there, but I’m proud of how we played.

“We executed and got some really good looks, we just didn’t shoot it well. Maybe they’re saving them for tomorrow.”

The win sent United Township into the Chuck Dayton championship game against Geneva, who clipped Huntley 47-42 in the other semifinal.

United Township (12-2) is off to its best start in years, and Webber has made a point to his team to understand what it would mean to bring home a trophy before the New Year.

“I told them that their goal is to be better than our 2016 Elite Eight team,” Webber said. “This is a way for them to do that. They (2016) didn’t start 13-2. We won our Thanksgiving tournament that year, but we lost at Pekin in the semis. This team has already gone farther than that now.

“We’ve talked to them about making their dreams come true.”

And after a first quarter where UT knocked down five shots from beyond the arc, it looked like the Panthers might waltz into the final.

However, open 3s starting rattling out and the Vikings started to creep back in the game. Guilford played tough from the second quarter on, but UT handled the physicality and pressure the entire second half.

“At half we felt good, but we also felt like we left a lot of points on the board,” Webber said. “They are super athletic and talented. We were able to make up with our own defense when shots weren’t falling.”

Guilford cut it to three once in the third quarter, but that was the only time the lead got to one possession in the second half. Caeden Terrell (9 points) responded immediately with a 3, and then De’Vontay Wright (10 points) had layup to put UT up 38-31 at the end of the third.

UT grabbed nine offensive boards and had 12 second chance points.

“We just have some ballers,” Lewis said. “We’ve got some hard-nosed players and they’ll do anything to win when shots aren’t falling. We got to the rim and played good defense. We made winning plays.”

Lewis sealed the game with free throws late. He shot 6 of 13 from the floor despite constantly having a man or help-side defense crash the ball when it was in his hands.

“(Lewis) is a big-time player,” Webber said. “I love coaching him. He had their best player (Mehki Doby) guarding him and he accepted that challenge. That is what is incredible about him."

Doby (18 points) and Cinco Gary (11 points) clawed the Vikings in it with an 11-4 run to start the second half, but costly turnovers allowed UT to go on quick 4-0 or 5-0 spurts that kept Guildford in a hole the entire game.

“Even despite our size, we play strong pound-per-pound,” Lewis said. “We aren’t scared of any contact or going after loose balls. We love to play physical.”