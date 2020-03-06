United Township regional title shot denied

Throughout the regular season, scoring on a consistent basis has largely eluded the United Township boys basketball team.

The Panthers found their scoring touch at this week's Class 4A Moline Regional, putting up 93 points in their two games at Wharton Field House.

Unfortunately for United Township, a third-quarter drought in Friday's championship-game showdown with Normal West proved to be its undoing, as the sixth-seeded Panthers' bid for their first regional title in four years was denied with a 53-45 setback to the Wildcats.

Trailing 31-23 at halftime, UT (13-19) could muster just three points in the third period, hitting just one of its nine field-goal attempts. Having held fifth-seeded Normal West to seven points in that span, a golden opportunity to surge ahead was lost.

"That was when we couldn't get a shot to fall," lamented UT coach Ryan Webber. "I'm proud of our group and they way they competed; they tried to keep counterpunching and keep making adjustments, and they battled to the end. We just missed a lot of shots inside, and that came back to get us late.

"I wish we could've had some of those layups back that we missed early. That's been our bugaboo this year. Tonight, they had some hang on the rim and fall in, while ours hung on the rim and fell out."