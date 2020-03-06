United Township regional title shot denied

Throughout the regular season, scoring on a consistent basis has largely eluded the United Township boys basketball team.
The Panthers found their scoring touch at this week's Class 4A Moline Regional, putting up 93 points in their two games at Wharton Field House.
Unfortunately for United Township, a third-quarter drought in Friday's championship-game showdown with Normal West proved to be its undoing, as the sixth-seeded Panthers' bid for their first regional title in four years was denied with a 53-45 setback to the Wildcats.
Trailing 31-23 at halftime, UT (13-19) could muster just three points in the third period, hitting just one of its nine field-goal attempts. Having held fifth-seeded Normal West to seven points in that span, a golden opportunity to surge ahead was lost.
"That was when we couldn't get a shot to fall," lamented UT coach Ryan Webber. "I'm proud of our group and they way they competed; they tried to keep counterpunching and keep making adjustments, and they battled to the end. We just missed a lot of shots inside, and that came back to get us late.
"I wish we could've had some of those layups back that we missed early. That's been our bugaboo this year. Tonight, they had some hang on the rim and fall in, while ours hung on the rim and fell out."
At one point in the third, the Panthers did get within single digits at 35-26. In the fourth quarter, they kept plugging away as 6-foot-5 junior forward Malykai Trice scored 11 of his 17 points down the stretch, with junior guard Daslah Geadeyan tallying eight of his 17 points.
Unfortunately for UT, it could not get back within single digits until the final minute of the game, by which time the Wildcats (14-19) had effectively secured their first regional championship since 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
"The future is bright for us; we had a lot of kids get a lot of experience this year," said Webber, who also got nine rebounds from Trice, with sophomore Darius Rogers snaring five boards. "Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye to a good group of (five) seniors.
"They bought into everything we were doing, and they were model citizens for us. We're really going to miss those guys."
While the Panthers close the book on the 2019-20 prep season, Normal West moves on to Tuesday's Pekin Sectional showdown with rival Normal Community after winning the title under first-year coach and 1997 Rockridge graduate Ed Hafermann.
For Hafermann, who played at Black Hawk College following his days in a Rocket uniform, Friday's victory capped a sentimental journey for him as he returned to familiar surroundings.
"It's truly special to win the regional here at Wharton," he said. "It's a cool place to win a regional title."
According to senior forward Evan Hutson, the Wildcats did not need any GPS assistance in finding their way here.
"It's funny. We didn't need Google Maps riding up here; he was our navigator," quipped Hutson, who notched 14 points and six rebounds and teamed with sophomore post player Max Ziebarth (13 points, seven boards) to provide the Wildcats with a formidable inside game.
Sparked by three quick buckets from guard Alec McGinnis, including a pair of 3-pointers, the Wildcats went up 17-11 after one. The Panthers battled back to within 24-20 in the second period, but Normal West closed the first half with a 7-3 run.
"We knew they had a lot of strong kids inside; that's where they butter their bread," said Webber. "But, they had some different guys stepping up and hitting shots, and that made us have to counter and re-adjust."