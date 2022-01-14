United Township sinks 15 shots from downtown in rout of Geneseo

United Township began the night 0-6 from the field and had two early turnovers — a start that visibly frustrated coach Ryan Webber and forced UT to call a timeout.
But by the end of the game, Webber was smiling as he emptied his bench in the hosting Panthers’ 78-37 rout of Geneseo on Friday.
The reason why? The Panthers (10-9, 3-4 WB6) shot lights out from that moment on as UT knocked down 15 shots from beyond the arc to pull away from Geneseo and earn a running clock in the fourth.
“When shots fall like that, we are very, very dangerous,” Webber said. “Our unselfishness and willingness to turn down a good shot for myself to give my teammate a great shot — that shot seemed to go in all night long. When we moved it one more, it was like the basketball gods reward you for playing the right way. I think that becomes contagious.”
Senior guard Mahki Johnson led the charge with 22 points, knocking down five 3s, but 10 other Panthers scored points to give UT one of its most complete team wins of the season.
“We have good team chemistry to begin with, but it just makes it better when you feel like everybody has a hand in it,” Webber said. “They can all take ownership of it. We didn’t ride one or two guys. Everyone chipped in. It was nice to watch that.”
The game changed without warning in the latter stages of the first quarter. UT led just 7-4 at the mask timeout but extended that advantage to 18-6 after the first eight minutes. Johnson had seven early, and De’Vontay Wright knocked down two 3s to challenge Geneseo offensively.
The Maple Leafs (6-12, 1-6 WB6) failed to respond, and in the second quarter the Panthers really piled it on. UT went on a 14-0 run behind four more 3s and by the 4:25 mark in the second, the Panthers led 32-9 and had already dropped eight from downtown.
“They shot really well and there is no substitute for putting the ball in the hoop,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “We missed some shots and they made a lot of shots. Some of that was them just knocking down good shots, but we also gave them some looks. But even still, they had to make those shots, so hats off to them.”
UT brought its lead up to 42-16 by halftime, with Johnson leading the pack with 16 points. Geneseo had 11 turnovers and couldn’t seem to penetrate the paint no matter how hard it tried. Panther defenders jumped passes for easy layups in transition from start to finish.
“Our motto this week was to get back into attack mode,” Webber said. “Whether it was a starter or someone come off a bench, everyone was challenged to impact the game defensively. That was fun to see for the second night in a row.”
One of the bright spots for the Maple Leafs was senior Thomas Henson. The 6-foot-1 guard was a steady shooter and ball handler in an otherwise unsteady offense. Henson finished with 10 points and was the only Geneseo player to shoot over 50% from the field with more than two shots (4-7).
“(Henson) asked me before the game what is one thing he can focus on and I told him to be more aggressive offensively,” Storm said. “He did a good job of that and I was proud. The kids recognized that in the locker room after the game too. We need guys to step up and if we can get multiple guys clicking on one night, it could be fun.”
But in the second half, UT only poured it on even more. The Panthers hit three 3s in the first few minutes of the third quarter to build its lead to over 30 points.
The Panthers shot well (29-51), but second chance points denied the Maple Leafs at any shot of coming back. Geneseo attempted 18 fewer shots than UT Friday night (14-33). A big reason for that was also turnovers. The Maple Leafs ended the game with 21 turnovers.
“When we play teams that can score, if you give them a lot of extra chances you won’t be in a good position,” Storm said. “And right now, we have been giving teams a lot of extra chances to score off of turnovers, and they are scoring.”
UT’s Caeden Terrell ended the night with 10 points. Wright had nine and tied with Johnson for the team-high with five rebounds. Geneseo’s Bristol Lewis, who averages over 20 points per game in league play, was held to 12 on 5-12 shooting.
Geneseo will return to the court at 5 p.m. Saturday to face Orion on the road. UT will also have a quick turnaround, playing next at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against East Peoria at home.