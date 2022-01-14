United Township sinks 15 shots from downtown in rout of Geneseo

The game changed without warning in the latter stages of the first quarter. UT led just 7-4 at the mask timeout but extended that advantage to 18-6 after the first eight minutes. Johnson had seven early, and De’Vontay Wright knocked down two 3s to challenge Geneseo offensively.

The Maple Leafs (6-12, 1-6 WB6) failed to respond, and in the second quarter the Panthers really piled it on. UT went on a 14-0 run behind four more 3s and by the 4:25 mark in the second, the Panthers led 32-9 and had already dropped eight from downtown.

“They shot really well and there is no substitute for putting the ball in the hoop,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “We missed some shots and they made a lot of shots. Some of that was them just knocking down good shots, but we also gave them some looks. But even still, they had to make those shots, so hats off to them.”

UT brought its lead up to 42-16 by halftime, with Johnson leading the pack with 16 points. Geneseo had 11 turnovers and couldn’t seem to penetrate the paint no matter how hard it tried. Panther defenders jumped passes for easy layups in transition from start to finish.