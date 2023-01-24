United Township survives Rocky's second half rally

When Rock Island’s Cameron Atkinson drained a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to put the Rocks ahead for the first time since the opening quarter, the Panther Den inside United Township High School fell silent.

United Township had lost its grip on a 13-point lead, and shots weren’t falling.

And then Omarion Roberts, Bristol Lewis and Caeden Terrell crashed Rocky’s party.

The Panthers responded and scored 10 points in just over a minute and held on for a 60-52 home victory over Rock Island on Tuesday. The win completed UT’s season sweep over Rocky.

“We regrouped (after Rock Island took the lead) because we have tough kids,” United Township coach Ryan Webber said. “You win these 17 games by being tough-minded and responding to adversity. Rocky made a run at us, and they’re a really good team, but we responded with a run of our own. That was the difference."

Atkinson led the Rocks with 22 points, 16 of which came in the second half. After he put Rocky on top, the Panthers’ offense woke up.

Roberts (19 points) got to the rim, and to the free throw line, to lead a personal 5-0 run to take the lead right back, but Terrell (6 points) hit the two biggest shots of the night — 3s on the right side of the arc — to extend UT’s (17-5, 5-4 WB6) lead to four each time. Lewis (14 points) also had two floaters and helped seal it at the line.

“That’s what I love about this team,” Webber said. “I’ve coached teams where we’ve been a one-trick pony and teams have known the one guy they’ve needed to shut down, but not with us. It’s everybody.

"Dominic (Rhoden, 13 points) makes great drives at the rim and CT (Caeden Terrell) hit those back-to-back humongous 3s.”

UT had built such a big lead because of its defense.

Rock Island (15-8, 5-4 WB6) scored just 18 points in the first half and turned the ball over 11 times while shooting 30% (7 of 23) from the floor. The Rocks’ ball-handlers were swarmed by Panther defenders before they had a chance to make an accurate pass for a majority of the first half.

“I loved it (the defense),” Webber said. “That’s our calling card. That and shooting 3s. That’s what we do. When we have both things going, we are pretty darn good.”

The Panthers led by as much as 24-11 late in the second quarter before a late basket by Atkinson made it 29-18 at half.

But in the third quarter, Rock Island pieced together a 7-1 run and cut it to 38-36 late in the quarter before Atkinson’s 3 in the fourth put Rocky ahead 41-40 with seven minutes to go.

Rocky was aggressive in the third and drew eight fouls to get into the bonus, but UT committed just one foul in the fourth quarter.

“We knew they were going to go on a run at some point,” Lewis said. “They are a good program with a good history. We knew something was going to happen, and we just talked about how we were going to respond to it.

“We hit some big shots and made some crucial stops when we switched defenses. It was close, but we never lost our composure.”

UT switched to a box-and-one defense in the fourth, and Rocky had to call two timeouts within a minute span to set up offensively.

But after that, it was too late.

“I love the intensity level of our group … if there is one thing I know about this group, it’s that we are always going to compete,” Webber said. “Our defense always keeps us in it, which was led by Caeden Terrell and Dominic Rhoden. They do so well on the other team's best scorers.”

After the game, there was a scuffle during the postgame handshake. Police officers reached the court to separate players from both teams before any fighting broke out.

Once things calmed down, the UT players went to go celebrate with the student section per usual. Coach Ryan Webber grabbed the PA microphone and said “Panther Posse, thank you. Welcome to the damn Panther Den.”

After the game, he clarified his comments.

“We want our place (gym) to mean something,” Webber said. “Our student section is part of our team. We want it to be a tough place to play. I thought they helped us out tremendously. It was a rivalry game and I have a ton of those kids in my class, and throughout the entire day today they were amped up about tonight.

“I wanted to give them a shout-out.”

Photos: United Township defeat visiting Rock Island boys basketball 60-52