Unranked Sabers cruise past Knights to reach state final

DES MOINES — Nobody on the Central DeWitt High School boys' basketball team expected this.

Winning? Sure.

Up by 30 points in the fourth quarter of a Class 3A state semifinal game against a Mississippi Athletic Conference rival it split with during the season? No way.

“I thought it would be a one-possession game toward the end,” Central DeWitt coach Marty Marshall admitted.

“I thought it was going to be a really good game,” senior Gibson McEwen said.

After each team won on the others home court during the regular season, the rubber matchup turned into a first-round knockout.

Unranked Central DeWitt shot a blistering 72% and limited Davenport Assumption to just six baskets in the first half, coasting to a 70-46 rout Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Sabers (20-6) are a victory from the program’s second state championship, the first in 41 years. They’ll play top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes at 5 p.m. Friday for the title.

“This is awesome for everybody in DeWitt,” McEwen said. “We’re never going to forget this moment.”

Central DeWitt scored the game’s first 10 points. Assumption never recovered.

The Sabers led by 13 points after the opening quarter, the margin swelled to 21 in the second quarter and reached 30 with 2 ½ minutes remaining in the game.

Marshall's team was 23 of 32 shooting, including 19 of 23 inside the 3-point line.

“We didn’t let off the gas pedal,” McEwen said.

Conversely, Assumption could not muster a response like it did in Tuesday’s improbable overtime comeback win over Humboldt.

“We just didn’t come out of the gate well,” Assumption senior Noah Mack said. “It was a tough first four minutes, and we couldn’t come back from that.”

Six-foot-9 Central DeWitt post Shawn Gilbert, playing less than 48 hours after leaving with a hyperextended knee in the quarterfinals, and McEwen were exceptional.

They accounted for Central DeWitt’s first 19 points and outscored Assumption 48-46 for the contest. Gilbert finished with 32 points and McEwen had 16 on just seven shot attempts. They were a combined 17-for-21 from the field and 11-for-13 at the foul line.

“(Shawn) is so tough for doing that,” McEwen said. “I kept telling him we’ve got to go play because this could be our last game together, so let’s go out there and give them a show.”

As impressive and efficient as the Sabers were on offense, they were stingy on defense.

Assumption (20-6) was 6 of 22 in the first half and finished the game shooting 35%. Ivan Prug, instrumental in the Knights’ late-season flurry and in the substate tournament, never could get into a flow at the state tournament.

After fouling out in the quarterfinals, Prug was hindered by fouls again and finished with only six points and two rebounds.

“Obviously, it is a big stage and a tough place to play,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “He didn’t get going, and that did hurt us a little bit, but we’ve got to put him in positions to find easy buckets to get him going. We didn’t do a good enough job of that today.”

In the teams’ last meeting, Prug hurt the Sabers with the pick-and-pop game, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 26 points.

Central DeWitt adjusted, having a guard chase Prug off the 3-point line. When the 6-foot-9 Prug posted up against a smaller guard, Gilbert usually was there on the back side for help.

“We were right there waiting and made him put the ball on the ground,” Gilbert said. "We were locked in with our plan."

Mack had 13 points but needed 14 shots. The Knights didn’t get much help elsewhere.

“We didn’t play our best game Tuesday and today we weren’t great,” Ewen said. “We didn’t execute what we wanted and that’s on me as a coach not having the guys ready to go.

“Gilbert is such a great player that you’ve got to focus so much on him that ultimately it is going to free somebody else up. He finds guys when you double him and when you don’t, he makes you pay for it. We just put ourselves in too big of a hole.”

Assumption’s senior class finished with back-to-back semifinal appearances under two head coaches. The Knights graduate six of their top eight players.

“Hell of a season and love all my teammates,” Mack said. “We made memories that will last a lifetime.”

Ewen was particularly proud given the Knights lost four Division I athletes from last year to reach the same point.

“These guys embraced that,” he said. “They wanted to grind every day and prove they were a big part of our team and what we did last year. They wanted to put their own stamp on it and they did that this year.”

Central DeWitt, meanwhile, is surging at the right time.

The Sabers have won nine of their last 10, with the one setback to Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Pleasant Valley by six points.

“Our chemistry is really good right now,” freshman Ryan Watters said after scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds off the bench.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” Marshall said, “and that’s what you want in a team.”

Elementary students at the time, Gilbert and Watters remember sitting in the stands eight years ago when the Sabers played Dubuque Wahlert for a championship. They’ll be participants Friday.

“It is like a dream come true to play in a state championship game,” Watters said. “As a kid, you just imagine yourself in the driveway playing in a state championship game.”

Just don’t expect the loosey goosey Sabers to alter their approach even with what’s at stake.

“We’ve thought about this all season,” McEwen said. “We lost a few games here and there, maybe a couple we shouldn’t have lost, but we all just have each other’s backs. That is what this team is about.”

Central DeWitt 70, Assumption 46

CENTRAL DEWITT (20-6) -- Paul Kuehn 1-3 2-4 5, Gibson McEwen 6-7 2-2 16, Gus Pickup 0-0 4-4 4, Matthew Watters 1-3 0-0 2, Shawn Gilbert 11-14 9-11 32, Carver Krukow 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Drury 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Schneider 1-1 0-1 2, Cole Tobey 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Burmeister 1-1 0-0 2, Brady Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell Maher 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Watters 2-2 3-6 7. Totals 23-32 20-28 70.

ASSUMPTION (20-6) -- J.J. Stratman 2-3 0-0 6, Noah Mack 6-14 0-0 13, Jay Costello 1-6 1-2 3, Luke Klostermann 2-9 0-0 4, Ivan Prug 2-5 0-0 6, Reese Harris 2-4 3-4 7, Rico Byrd 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Milton 0-0 2-2 2, Nick Curoe 1-1 0-0 2, Adam Heinrichs 0-3 0-0 0, Shawn Kopp 0-0 1-2 1, Keaton Thissen 0-0 0-0 0, George Pauwels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 7-10 46.

Central DeWitt;17;15;17;21;--;70

Assumption;4;11;13;18;--;46

3-point goals -- Central DeWitt 4-9 (McEwen 2-3, Kuehn 1-3, Gilbert 1-2, M. Watters 0-1); Assumption 5-22 (Prug 2-4, Stratman 2-3, Mack 1-4, Klostermann 0-4, Costello 0-3, Heinrichs 0-3, Harris 0-1). Rebounds -- Central DeWitt 26 (R. Watters 7, Gilbert 5); Assumption 21 (Klostermann 5). Assists -- Central DeWitt 16 (M. Watters 4, Gilbert 4); Assumption 8 (Mack 2). Turnovers -- Central DeWitt 11, Assumption 9. Total fouls -- Central DeWitt 11, Assumption 24. Fouled out -- none.

