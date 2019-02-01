Carson Rollinger and his North Scott teammates are a pretty close-knit group.
It showed time and time again in Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference road win at Davenport West. The second-ranked Lancers shared the basketball and found the open man in their 53-30 victory on Dave Wessel Court.
“I feel like we were just finding the most open shot and we weren’t forcing anything,” said Rollinger, a senior guard. “We were just letting the game come to us.”
Fifteen of North Scott’s 19 made baskets were assisted in Friday’s contest.
“We assisted a lot of shots, and it’s big for us because you’re more in rhythm when you get the ball on a pass,” Rollinger added.
West played a collapsing style of defense, so much of North Scott’s offense came from penetrating and kicking the ball to open perimeter shooters. And when those shooters caught the ball, they often made it. The Lancers connected on 13 of 28 3-pointers in Friday’s game.
“I thought we did a good job of taking advantage of what they were giving us,” North Scott head coach Shamus Budde said. “We beat the first layer of the defense, and then they collapsed on us. I thought we did a good job of making that extra pass and kicking it out to some open shooters. We had guys stepping into shots and hitting them tonight.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, and West led 4-3 after five minutes of play. But Rollinger stepped out and hit three 3-pointers during a 15-0 run that put North Scott (16-0, 13-0 MAC) in control.
“It really started on the defensive end, getting consecutive stops, which translated over,” Rollinger said of the run.
West, meanwhile, struggled to run its offense against the Lancers. The Falcons (5-9, 4-8 MAC) shot just 25 percent from the floor and made just two of their 21 shots from beyond the arc. Malik Westerfield scored 14 points to lead West, but was the only Falcon to score in double figures.
“Coach Budde did a good job with those guys preparing them for us,” West head coach David Robinson said. “A lot of stuff that we usually run, they were ready for it.”
Rollinger went 5-for-6 from 3-point range and matched his career high with 15 points. Ty Anderson added 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting, and Reece Sommers went 4-for-6 from 3-point range and scored 12 points.
Sam Kilburg dished out five assists for the Lancers, and he also collected 11 rebounds. And North Scott’s leading scorer on the season, Cortaviaus Seales, had a quiet game scoring, but added three assists.
“I was proud of the way our guys stuck together,” Budde said. “They were very unselfish.”
It’s been that way all season for the supportive squad from Eldridge. It’s a big reason the Lancers are 16-0.
“We hang out outside of sports and have bonded throughout this whole season,” Rollinger said. “I feel like it translates to the floor really well. We communicate well on and off the floor, which has helped throughout the season.”