UT at Alleman boys basketball

Defense has been the one constant this season for the United Township boys basketball team, keeping the Panthers in close games. When the offense appears on the hardwood, it has led to some impressive wins in an otherwise up and down season.

Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium was the scene on Friday night as UT used its defensive pressure and consistent scoring to gain a 60-44 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Pioneers on an evening when the host team played well and showed it’s ready for the post-season.

“Our offense has been spotty of late, and picking up a conference victory on the road while scoring from inside the paint as well as from the 3-point line was important as we work to be consistent both defensively and offensively,” said UT coach Ryan Webber after his club moved to 12-17, 5-8 in the WB6.

Junior guard Daslah Geadeyan led the Panthers with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Freshmen Devontay Wright and Izaya Bustos and junior forward Malykai Price each contributed nine points for UT.

The Pioneers, who closed out the regular season 3-27, 0-14, open Class 2A Mercer County Regional play next week against Sherrard. Coach Kyle Murray is counting on his team using its Big 6 experience to an advantage.