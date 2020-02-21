UT at Alleman boys basketball

Defense has been the one constant this season for the United Township boys basketball team, keeping the Panthers in close games. When the offense appears on the hardwood, it has led to some impressive wins in an otherwise up and down season.
Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium was the scene on Friday night as UT used its defensive pressure and consistent scoring to gain a 60-44 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Pioneers on an evening when the host team played well and showed it’s ready for the post-season.
“Our offense has been spotty of late, and picking up a conference victory on the road while scoring from inside the paint as well as from the 3-point line was important as we work to be consistent both defensively and offensively,” said UT coach Ryan Webber after his club moved to 12-17, 5-8 in the WB6.
Junior guard Daslah Geadeyan led the Panthers with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Freshmen Devontay Wright and Izaya Bustos and junior forward Malykai Price each contributed nine points for UT.
The Pioneers, who closed out the regular season 3-27, 0-14, open Class 2A Mercer County Regional play next week against Sherrard. Coach Kyle Murray is counting on his team using its Big 6 experience to an advantage.
“When we’ve played 1A or 2A teams this year, we’ve been able to pick up wins over Morrison, Stark County and Mercer County, and I fully expect our guys to be battle-tested and ready to compete,” said Murray. “The pace of play, athleticism and defensive pressure we’ve faced all season in the Western Big 6 has prepared us well, and starting next week, we hope to make a solid run.”
UTHS kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-pointer by Wright and kept the Pioneers in check throughout the period, leading after the first quarter, 21-14. Wright connected on three 3-pointers in the period, pacing the Panthers with nine points as UT moved to a 31-23 halftime lead.
Junior Rudy Glancy, who racked up nine first-half Pioneer points en route to his team-high 13 points and 6 rebounds, kept the hosts within striking distance.
Even though Glancy scored on his first two touches in the third period, UT turned up the offensive heat and the defensive pressure in the period and took control of the game, leading 48-29 heading into the final stanza. Bustos matched his teammate with three 3-pointers in the period to pace the Panthers. Geadeyan also hit two UT two long balls in the third.
The Panthers pulled away in the final period to lead by as many as 20 points.
“Our defensive intensity was exceptional, our guys were all over the floor with their hands up and creating double-team situations that created some key turnovers and led to points for us,” said Webber, whose club closes out the regular season next Friday by hosting Moline. “Geadeyan, Bustos and Wright took control of the pace of play for us, and also did a great job on the offensive end.”
Murray, though, was also impressed by his team’s effort.
“We played very hard from start to finish, and I think this game may have been our best overall effort, preparing us to compete at a higher-level in the post season,” Murray said. “Rudy was hard to stop when he got the ball in the low post, and he rebounded very well against UT, which is an extremely quick and physical team.”