The 2017-18 basketball season was more like a lesson for the United Township Panthers.
Now, 2018-19 will be the final exam.
Having lost nearly 100 percent of its points and rebounds from 2016-17, UT coach Ryan Webber went from coach to teacher last season.
"We had nothing to start with," Webber said. "It was a learning process from valuing the basketball to knowing how to win games to finding a way to make shots.
"Now, we have five or six guys who played a lot of key minutes for us last season. They have been in big games and big situations. There are definitely expectations this season that we did not have last season."
Basketball people saw this past weekend at the Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout that this is, indeed, a better basketball program, even without senior guard Shamar Grant away this summer.
"We started this summer with guys who understand how to prepare to win games," Webber said. "We will rely on those guys to be leaders for the other guys and we didn't have that a year ago."
The guys Webber will be counting on include Jean-Luc Wilson, Atem Agot, Daveon Ellis, Ian Solis and Griffin Ronnebeck.
While his was a team without much experience, Webber wasn't completely disappointed with last season and hopes to build on a solid finish to the season.
"We were 13-15 and had seven games we lost by four or fewer points," he said. "We struggled early because we had a team that didn't get winning very well. When we played well or won and we complimented them, they didn't handle compliments or success.
"When we wanted them to enjoy successes, they just didn't handle it well. They would exhale instead of wanting more."
That changed starting in late January and carried over to the end of the season. The Panthers beat Moline at Wharton Field House, defeated Alleman, Ottawa and Richwoods. And, they suffered tight losses to Rock Island and Quincy.
"We took good strides and that is what we will build on this season," Webber said. "What I like about this group is there is no star, just a bunch of very good players."
Webber believes this will be a team that just might surprise some people this season because of what the Panthers learned last season.
"I spent more time teaching than I did coaching last year," he said. "I think that won't be so much this season. People will see a different team. We didn't fill any stat sheets, unless you are counting turnovers.
"Last season, we didn't know who might score for us and this season we will have four or five guys who can give us double figures ever night. We will be better defensively because of experience and athleticism. We have good length, so I was expect we will rebound well. I excited to see where we have come. I think it will be a lot of fun to coach and watch."