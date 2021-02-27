UT boys sweep Alleman in rare day-night hoops twinbill

With junior guard Darius Rogers scoring all 11 of his points in the first quarter, UT opened the opener with eight straight points and took a 27-4 lead after one. The Panthers used a 16-0 first-half run to work their way to a commanding 43-14 halftime lead.

"We didn't play to our potential in the second half (Friday) night, so we wanted to get after it right away," said Rogers, who also had four rebounds in the opener. "Just get out there and work on everyone's confidence."

Rogers continued his big play in the nightcap, pouring in a game-high 20 points. Eleven of those came in the first half as the Panthers stretched a 19-7 lead after one into a 32-14 halftime advantage.

"We went out (Saturday) and showed what UT basketball is about," he said. "This is how we can play in any game. We wanted to get these two wins and get our confidence back up."

The entire UT varsity roster saw significant minutes in both games, with contributions coming from all over.

In the first game, Omarion Roberts led the Panthers with 12 points and added three boards and two steals, with Mahki Johnson scoring 11 points, De'Vontay Wright chipping in nine points and Tre Morney adding six points, six boards and two steals.