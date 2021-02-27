UT boys sweep Alleman in rare day-night hoops twinbill

Traditionally, when one thinks of the day-night doubleheader they tend to associate it more with baseball than basketball.
However, that was the case for the Alleman and United Township boys' basketball teams on Saturday. With the Pioneers' season start delayed to this weekend by COVID-19, the Western Big 6 Conference rivals met in the afternoon and again Saturday evening.
For a Panther squad looking to bounce back after Friday night's hard-fought home loss to Moline, the day-night twinbill turned out to be what the doctor ordered as UT took two to stay in the thick of the conference race.
After rolling to a 65-24 victory over Alleman in the afternoon game at East Moline's Panther Den, UT headed to Rock Island and the Pioneers' Don Morris Gymnasium and scored a 65-33 win to move to 6-3 in the Big 6.
The wins have the Panthers (7-3 overall) just a half-game behind Galesburg and Moline, who at 6-2 are tied for second in the league with Rock Island (9-2, 7-1 Big 6) sitting alone in first.
"To bounce back after a tough loss, we had so many good things come out of our program today," said UT coach Ryan Webber. "Everybody was a huge part of two big wins today, and that's what we needed after a hard-fought battle with Moline."
Jumping back into action after Friday's 69-56 loss to the Maroons, the Panthers hit the floor running in the Saturday afternoon matinee at the Den.
With junior guard Darius Rogers scoring all 11 of his points in the first quarter, UT opened the opener with eight straight points and took a 27-4 lead after one. The Panthers used a 16-0 first-half run to work their way to a commanding 43-14 halftime lead.
"We didn't play to our potential in the second half (Friday) night, so we wanted to get after it right away," said Rogers, who also had four rebounds in the opener. "Just get out there and work on everyone's confidence."
Rogers continued his big play in the nightcap, pouring in a game-high 20 points. Eleven of those came in the first half as the Panthers stretched a 19-7 lead after one into a 32-14 halftime advantage.
"We went out (Saturday) and showed what UT basketball is about," he said. "This is how we can play in any game. We wanted to get these two wins and get our confidence back up."
The entire UT varsity roster saw significant minutes in both games, with contributions coming from all over.
In the first game, Omarion Roberts led the Panthers with 12 points and added three boards and two steals, with Mahki Johnson scoring 11 points, De'Vontay Wright chipping in nine points and Tre Morney adding six points, six boards and two steals.
In the nightcap, Johnson followed with nine points and Roberts add seven points, with Morney and Malykai Trice each adding five rebounds.
"I'm proud of our seniors," Webber said. "Those guys came out this afternoon and set the tone for both games today."
Alleman coach Scott Verstraete was pleased with the growth his team showed throughout an opening weekend that also included Friday's 72-42 loss at Sterling.
"We appreciate Coach Webber and UT for doing this for us, playing us twice in one day," said Verstraete, who got 10 points from Chase Stevens in the second game, with Cameron Wallace adding eight rebounds and Jake Mattecheck six boards.
"This was definitely a step ahead, no doubt about it. UT played us so aggressively earlier in the day and mixed things up so well, we realized we had to adapt. Our guys saw the floor better and ran it better."