Playing their last game in the Panther Den against Alleman on Friday night, United Township’s seniors were relentless on both sides of the ball.

UT led 28-2 after one quarter and never looked back in a 56-17 Western Big 6 Conference win that finished with a running clock.

Senior Omarion Roberts hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored all of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter in front of a fired up and engaged student section.

The all senior starting lineup for the Panthers (23-6, 8-6 Big 6) feasted off 11 turnovers in the first quarter and held Alleman 96-23, 2-11) without a bucket until the last minute of the frame.

“It’s a special group of senior kids that are best friends, along with the underclassmen,” coach Ryan Webber said. “It’s a pretty tight-knit group, so it was an emotional night. We’ve spent a lot of time in this gym. You can’t even count the minutes, the hours, the memories that we’ve spent over the four years together inside the Panther Den.

"It was a great night to honor and recognize that.”

UT's seniors are Roberts, Dominic Rhoden, Bristol Lewis, Alassane Ba, Jackson Colgan, Brody Meyers and De'Vontay Wright.

Scouting UT can be difficult. The Panthers are a team that has multiple players that are capable of going off on any given night, including off the bench.

“That’s just a testament to these guys,” Webber said. “They’re very, very skilled. I always tell my dad that it’s a guard’s game, and we’ve got five of them, so I like our chances any time we tip it up.”

Lewis had nine points and Caeden Terrell had eight off the bench for UT. Ethan Georlett was Alleman’s leading scorer with nine points.

Even after quickly building a big lead, the Panthers’ defense did not let up. Players continued to dive for loose balls, block shots and contest every pass as they built a 39-5 lead at halftime.

“That makes you proud as a coach. That means that there’s a standard that’s been set,” Webber said. “They know we defend, we rebound, we dive for loose balls, and that’s kind of a staple of our program. So when you get to that level, the younger kids that follow see that example set forth by the juniors and seniors and that’s how you build a program.”

Webber thanked all of the seniors involved with the game, recognizing UT’s Panther Posse for being the “best student section in the state.” Webber has also coached at Moline, Warren and Byron.

“Second to none,” Webber said. “This is the fourth school I’ve been at, and it doesn’t even touch the other three schools I’ve been at in terms of just our following, how loud they are, how committed they are. Probably 30 of them came up today and were just fired up about the game. That doesn’t happen everywhere I’ve been.

"The student section is invested in the team, they feel like they’re a big part of the team and we want them to feel like they’re a big part of the team. It’s a really good relationship between us.”

Webber said he feels lucky to be able to coach a great group of seniors.

“What awesome kids, awesome people, and on top of it they’re pretty good basketball players," he said.

UT closes conference play Tuesday night at Geneseo.