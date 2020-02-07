UT on wrong side of payback in loss at Galesburg

GALESBURG — Nearly two months ago, the United Township boys’ basketball team handed Galesburg one of its only losses of the season at its home Panther Den.
The Silver Streaks did not forget.
Galesburg, ranked seventh in Class 3A this week, nearly matched its entire offensive output from that losing effort in the first half of Friday night’s 63-35 Western Big 6 Conference win over UT at John Thiel Gym.
Galesburg (23-3, 9-2 Big 6) kept control of the conference lead, running to a 41-16 halftime lead and easily avenging the 53-45 loss on Dec. 13 to United Township (10-15, 4-6).
The Streaks held UT to single digit quarters until the fourth, when a running clock was enforced.
The game was tied at 7 after four minutes, but Demarco Harden (10 points) benefitted from a shooter’s bounce to end the first; his trey bounced high and in to give his team a 16-9 lead after one.
GHS stayed aggressive, using a 25-7 run in the second quarter to complete a dominant half.
UT was contained to a 12-of-36 shooting performance on Friday as Daslah Geadeyan’s nine points led the team. The Panthers were also disrupted by foul trouble as four players combined for 14 fouls.
Dre Egipciaco (4-4 3s) scored a game-high 18 points for Galesburg, which finished 8-of-17 from deep and 25-of-45 from the field.
Jaylin McCants added 16 points, five assists and seven rebounds, including a handful of ferocious dunks that ignited a fired up home crowd. He was whistled for a technical after celebrating a windmill dunk to end the third quarter that put his team up 51-22. Eric Price had nine points.
UT had 17 turnovers to Galesburg’s 12 and finished 8-of-16 at the line. GHS was 5-of-13 from the charity stripe.
Galesburg coach Ryan Hart said his team almost seemed too comfortable after good practices on Monday and Tuesday, but a hard practice on Thursday paid off.
A strong start was his main message before the game.
“We’ve got to defend, rebound, and get up and down as quick as possible and take good shots,” Hart said. “And for the most part, we did that.”
UT shot just 3-of-15 from deep in the loss and was out-rebounded 24-13, numbers that partially explained the loss.
UT coach Ryan Webber could not be found after the game for comment.
Neither team could take advantage of a third-quarter lull full of fouls; UT was outscored 10-6 in the frame. The Panthers outscored GHS 13-12 in the fourth as reserves were called in down the stretch.