UT plays a complete game in postseason upset of Pekin

Adam Cash (13 points) hit a Pekin triple with 1.9 to play before UT tossed the ball in to close things out. Max Jones added 12 points for the Dragons.

Izaya Bustos added 13 points for UT, which had balanced scoring as Rogers had eight points.

Webber recalled his team only shooting as well as it did in the first half just a few times this year.

“If we shoot the ball at all this year, we could be a 20-plus win team,” he said. “When we’ve struggled, it hasn’t been defensively.”

UT needed every last play in the second half as it was outscored 26-15 after the break.

Webber’s goal was keeping the team calm and continuing to defend and find shooters in hopes of holding off Pekin’s comeback.

“Our ball movement was the best it's been this year,” Webber said. “It allowed us to do a lot of really good things and it got us those good shots.”

Trice’s huge block and strong finishing on offense was big for UT. Webber also noted the defensive performance from Davian Vallejo.