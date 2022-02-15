UT seniors step up in Big 6-closing win at Geneseo

GENESEO — Wrapping up its regular season Tuesday night, the United Township boys' basketball team was playing with an eye toward the postseason.

Coming off last Saturday's 12-point win over a Fulton club ranked second in Class 1A, the Panthers carried that surge into their Western Big 6 final but had their hands full with a Geneseo club also looking to finish strong.

Up by just four going into the fourth, UT opened the period with eight straight points and rode that wave to a 63-52 victory over the Maple Leafs to head into next week's IHSA Class 4A regionals at 15-15.

"We really wanted to finish strong," said United Township senior forward Darius Rogers, whose 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals enabled the Panthers to finish 5-9 and in fifth place in the Big 6 standings.

"We've faced a lot of adversity this season, and we've just had to battle through it. We wanted to keep fighting, get ourselves ready for Bradley-Bourbonnais (UT's opponent next Wednesday at the Normal Community Regional)."

UT had to deal with some of that adversity going into the final eight minutes after the Maple Leafs (10-18, 3-11) whittled a 13-point deficit down to 45-41 as Thomas Henson and Andrew Cotty each hit buckets in the final minute of the third period.

The efforts of Geneseo junior guard Bristol Lewis also helped trigger the hosts' comeback bid. He had seven points to fuel a closing 13-4 run in the third and finished with 26 points to go with eight rebounds.

"Bristol's obviously a good player, and we threw our best defense at him," said UT senior guard/forward Mahki Johnson, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the third quarter to help the Panthers stretch a 30-23 halftime lead into a 41-28 advantage midway through the third.

Lewis scored seven more points in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers opened the final stretch on an 8-0 run behind 3-pointers from Rogers and senior guard Cameren Lewis and never let Geneseo back within 10 after that.

"Us three seniors — me, Cam and Darius — this was our last Big 6 game," said Johnson. "We all felt we had to step up."

For his part, Geneseo coach Brad Storm was happy with the effort his club showed in fighting back in the third quarter and giving itself a chance to win going into the final eight minutes.

"The guys played hard and put themselves in position to win," said Storm, who also got eight points from seniors Anthony Pierce and Nathan VanDeWoestyne. "I think we ran out of gas a little bit; UT's got a deeper bench as far as the guys in their rotation.

"They had several guys step up, and that's tough to guard, but our guys never quit."

Down 14-12 after one, the Panthers got a jolt both from Rogers — who scored nine points in the second quarter — and from Cameren Lewis, who hit three consecutive 3-pointers. He hit five of seven attempts from 3-point range, finishing with 17 points.

"We've been asking for guys to step up and make shots, and Cam really sparked us when it seemed like there was a lid on the hoop midway through the second," said UT coach Ryan Webber, whose club shot 55% (23 of 42) and was nine of 19 from 3-point range.

Now, the focus for United Township is on next Wednesday's regional opener in Normal.

"I'm confident in our team," said Johnson. "I love where we're at. I feel good about our chances of making it far."

