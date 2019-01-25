There was no secret where the ball was going for United Township in what was often an ugly, defense-dominated Western Big Six game at Alleman’s Don Morris Gym on Friday night.
After trailing at the end of the first two quarters, UT rode its senior Panthers all the way to a 50-36 victory. The trio of Jean Luc Wilson (20 points), Daveon Ellis (18), and Atem Agot (12) used their experience and 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-6 frames in tallying every Panther point in the win.
“Coach always tells us, it’s a senior-led game,” Wilson said. “We’ve got a bunch of seniors that can score the ball well and defend, so we use that as an advantage.”
In a game in which UT shot 1-for-15 from deep, it was their length inside that had to be relied upon. The Pioneers (8-14, 0-7 Big 6) did their best at denying Ellis the ball inside in the first half, but he and UT (15-6, 3-2 Big 6) charged forward in a 17-7 third-quarter swing after trailing 21-20 at halftime.
Ellis, despite playing most of the fourth quarter with four fouls, scored 11 points in the second half and finished 8-of-9 from the field. Wilson’s downhill attack after the break led to 15 second-half points with five coming at the line.
“Coach told us to put the ball in the middle, and that’s what we did,” Wilson said.
Alleman’s Dayne Hodge, who led the team 11 points, gave Alleman a 24-20 lead after starting the second half with a triple. But the Pioneers scored just 12 additional points from that moment forward. Sam Mattecheck scored nine for the Pioneers, with Chase VanDerGinst being held to four points.
“We didn’t convert well around the rim in the second half, and we had a poor night from the free throw line for the first time this year,” said Alleman head coach Kyle Murray. “We needed to see the ball go through the basket a couple times and it didn’t happen.”
Alleman actually shot better from deep (4-for-9) than it did at the line (4-for-13) in what turned out to be its fourth straight loss.
Against the lengthy UT zone, Alleman turned it over 20 times and often had clock-draining one-shot possessions come up empty when points were needed most. UT had eight turnovers.
“It’s hard to come back against them because they can really dictate the pace with their length,” said Murray, who added his team needed to push its lead further early on. “They’re not a team you want to get behind.”
Wilson, Ellis and Agot made 20 of UT’s 54 attempts from the field. The Panthers were 9-of-17 at the line, but an ugly conference road win is better than the alternative for UT.
“Obviously, we have a lot of things to work on,” Wilson said. “We didn’t shoot that well from three; we could have done better on free throws. But we played hard on ‘D’, or we tried to play hard on ‘D’, so that’s what won us the game.”