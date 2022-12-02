UT unable to overcome early deficit in Big 6 loss to No. 8 Quincy

Early missed shots made for tough sledding against eighth-ranked Quincy for the United Township High School basketball team on Friday evening.

It took a quarter for UT’s offense to get going, but that was too late as the Blue Devils never trailed in a 62-50 victory at the Panther Den to open Western Big 6 Conference play.

Five players scored in double figures for Quincy (4-0, 1-0 Big 6), which made 6 of 13 3-pointers in the win.

Omarion Roberts (23 points) caught fire in the second half for UT, but Bristol Lewis (14 points) was the only other Panther to reach double-figure scoring.

The early misses made for a frustrating start for UT in front of a nice home crowd.

“We had seven missed layups in the first half,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “They’re just momentum killers. We did a good job, we were at the rim, and then just did not do a good job of finishing plays. We left so many points on the board.”

UT’s defense kept the game within reach as the hosts trailed just 8-2 after one quarter and 26-17 at halftime.

“We had played well enough to be winning,” Webber said. “That just wasn’t the case. We’ve got to put the ball in the basket. As hard as we played, we put our defense in bad spots in the fourth quarter having to foul and do things that are hard to do against a team like that, because our offense let our defense down through three quarters.”

Dom Clay came off the bench to score 12 points for Quincy and Bradley Longcor (8 of 8 FTs) scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the second half. Ralph Wires (10 points), Camden Brown (10), and Keshaun Thomas (10) also contributed to Quincy’s balanced attack.

Roberts and Lewis combined to shoot 8 of 14 from deep, but the rest of the Panthers were 2 of 11.

UT cut the deficit to just seven points midway through the fourth, but Quincy also managed to respond with a run of its own.

“They’ve got a lot of talent over there. He can go really deep and get contributions nine, 10 guys deep,” Webber said. “We had some scouting report issues, just not following the scout.”

When the offense wasn’t producing, that made defending even more challenging.

“It’s very draining to miss some opportunities,” Webber said. “We missed three one-and-ones. That’s a killer. We’ll continue to get better.”

Quincy was 14 of 18 at the line and UT was 6 of 12.

A confident Quincy team didn’t seem to get flustered whenever UT would start to gain momentum.

“We’re just starting to scratch the surface of where we can be and it’s a good test for us this early in the season,” Webber said. “It’s a tough first conference game but I think there’s a lot to be learned from this game. I do think they got our ‘C’ performance, especially shooting the ball and executing.”

That will take more players being “shot-ready” and stepping up with confidence, the UT coach said.

UT will have another challenge up next against Rock Island in Big 6 play on Tuesday.

“I thought our effort and our competitiveness was really good, it always is with this group,” Webber said. “We’ve just got to get a little bit better and a little bit smarter with our scouting report defense one through five and not have breakdowns.”