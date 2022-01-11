UTHS reserves shine in rout of Alleman boys

United Township coach Ryan Webber challenged every player on his roster to take the court with an aggressive attack-focused attitude on Tuesday night against the Alleman Pioneers.
As the Panther starters stood on the sidelines and cheered their teammates on with equal parts encouragement and ribbing, the United Township bench more than met their coach’s challenge in defeating Alleman in a Western Big 6 conference battle at the Panther Den by the final score of 84-29. With the win, United Township improved their season record to 9-7, and 2-4 in the Western Big 6.
“Better results occur when the intensity and aggressiveness level is emphasized, and that hard and focused approach is what our coaches expected, and received, from every player who stepped on the basketball floor tonight,” said Webber. “Our team is very close and unified, and every single player did a great job of focusing and raising their level of play, attacking the basket, and attacking our opponent on defense as well.”
UTHS scored the first nine points of the first quarter, with junior Omarion Roberts scoring five of the first seven points in the game. Roberts was the only usual UT starter in the opening five and scored two additional points in the half for a total of seven to go along with four assists and two steals.
He and the other starters did not see one minute of court time in the second half.
“It is so important, especially in our conference, to have a solid bench where we know we can get strong contributions from the entire roster, and our guys proved tonight that they are capable of hitting the floor with maximum effort, which will be extremely important as the season, and conference play, progresses,” said Webber.
United Township led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and turned on the offense in the second quarter to lead 50-18 at the half. Junior De’Vontay Wright took control in the second period, scoring all 12 of his game-high points, including three 3-pointers, and working with Roberts and senior Darius Rogers in shutting down the Pioneers defensively.
Even with the UT bench players on the floor for the duration of the second half, Webber’s team continued to shine offensively and prevented Coach Larry Oronzio’s Alleman squad (0-9 on the season, 0-5 in the WB6) from putting together any kind of an offensive run.
Taking advantage of his opportunity, UTHS senior forward Kyler Trueblood put his offensive and rebounding skills on full display. Trueblood finished the battle with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior guard Cameren Lewis also had a very productive night for the Panthers, tying for game-high honors with 12 points, and also contributing four steals and six rebounds. Sophomore Anass Issifou was all over the court in the second half for UTHS, with 9 points, 3 steals and 4 rebounds, and for the second consecutive conference game, sophomore Caeden Terrell excelled in limited minutes with 8 points on 3-for-3 shooting.
“Our goal going forward is to bottle what we accomplished tonight and bring that level of energy to the floor every night with serious contributions from multiple players,” said Webber. “We have a couple of games yet this week that provide us with an opportunity to put together a nice winning streak, and an effort like what our players exerted against Alleman should help us develop much more confidence against the top-level teams in our conference.”
The Pioneers showed significant improvement in ball control and did not commit a travelling violation in the game against aggressive defensive pressure from United Township.
Alleman was led on the night by sophomore Ryan Schmitt with nine points. Junior Ethan Georlett collected five points for the Pioneers, and junior Daniel VanDeHeede led the team with seven rebounds.
As the Western Big 6 season heats up, Coach Webber is more than pleased by the bond his players have formed, and the unselfishness they exhibit.
“Our guys are definitely not worried about their minutes or stats, we have a bunch of great kids who push each other in very positive and supportive ways,” said Webber.