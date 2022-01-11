UTHS reserves shine in rout of Alleman boys

He and the other starters did not see one minute of court time in the second half.

“It is so important, especially in our conference, to have a solid bench where we know we can get strong contributions from the entire roster, and our guys proved tonight that they are capable of hitting the floor with maximum effort, which will be extremely important as the season, and conference play, progresses,” said Webber.

United Township led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and turned on the offense in the second quarter to lead 50-18 at the half. Junior De’Vontay Wright took control in the second period, scoring all 12 of his game-high points, including three 3-pointers, and working with Roberts and senior Darius Rogers in shutting down the Pioneers defensively.

Even with the UT bench players on the floor for the duration of the second half, Webber’s team continued to shine offensively and prevented Coach Larry Oronzio’s Alleman squad (0-9 on the season, 0-5 in the WB6) from putting together any kind of an offensive run.

Taking advantage of his opportunity, UTHS senior forward Kyler Trueblood put his offensive and rebounding skills on full display. Trueblood finished the battle with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds.