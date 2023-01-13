UT's Wright surpasses 1,000 career points in win over Geneseo

United Township High School senior De’Vontay Wright is coach Ryan Webber’s only four-year varsity player in eight years with the Panthers.

Competing in the rugged Western Big 6 Conference since he was a freshman, Wright also played through the one season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday night at The Panther Den, Wright surpassed 1,000 career points in the first quarter of UT’s 86-35 win over Geneseo. Entering the game with 995 points, he hit his first two 3-pointers of the game en route to a game-high 19, all in the first half.

Webber took timeout for Wright to celebrate with his teammates and be presented with a commemorative basketball. The student section was also filled with signs that read “1,000.”

Wright had no idea how close he was to the feat until his teammates told him as it happened. The coaching staff was also quiet about the point total.

“It means a lot, it was one of my goals to start the year,” Wright said. “It was really a surprise to me. I knew it was coming up, but I really didn’t know what number I was at.

“I hit a few buckets, and then I hit one bucket and the crowd just got extra crazy and I started looking around at my teammates celebrating and that’s when it all just clicked to me.”

Wright said it was extra special to accomplish the feat at home. UT student and Wright’s friend, Drew King, made the signs as the leader of the Panther Posse.

“I’ve got a lot of people who support me and stand behind me when stuff gets hard,” Wright said. “It means a lot, it really does.”

Wright finished 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from deep in the win as the Panthers improved to 16-4, 4-3 Big 6. Geneseo fell to 0-16, 0-7.

“My confidence is at an all-time high,” Wright said. “My teammates keep telling me, be confident, keep shooting the ball, and they’re always looking for me. They want me to keep shooting and keep being aggressive, so that’s what I do.”

Webber said Wright is a special player. He is only Webber’s fourth player he coached to score 1K and the second at UT, joining Tray Buchanan. He also coached Anthony Lindauer at Moline and another player at Byron to 1,000 points.

“I love that kid so much. My family loves that kid,” Webber said. “He’s the only four-year varsity player I’ve had. We’ve spent a lot of time surviving the COVID years together and the amount of time that this senior class and I have spent together in our gym shooting and working on our game … it means a lot to see him have a night like that to get honored like that.

“It tells young kids coming up in our program that there is no substitute for hard work and dedication and that’s all him.”

Wright is at the top of the opponent’s scouting report and a target by defenses. He intends to play basketball at the next level but has not made a decision yet.

“To see where he’s at now is pretty special,” Webber said. “I thought it was important for him to do it here at home with all of his friends and the student section. When you’re a good person like he is, good things happen to good people and it was nice that he could do it here in The Panther Den.”

UT’s Bristol Lewis scored 14 points against his former team as all 14 Panthers who logged minutes scored. UT had just five turnovers for the game and forced 23 for Geneseo. The Panthers made 13 of 22 3-pointers in the win. Mason Lovig led the Leafs with 10 points.